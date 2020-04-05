Sheridan County coronavirus total rises to 12

SHERIDAN — A 12th confirmed COVID-19 case was reported in Sheridan County Sunday morning. Like Saturday’s, the latest patient does not appear to be linked to any of the previous local cases, according to a press release from the Sheridan County Commission Incident Management Team.

Both patients are at home in isolation, doing well and being monitored by Sheridan County Public Health. Sheridan County Public Health and Wyoming Department of Health are conducting follow-up investigations to determine at-risk close contacts of the new reported cases.

Sheridan County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter is monitoring the situation closely to determine if community spread of COVID-19 is evident in Sheridan County. He continues to ask everyone to follow the recommended guidelines put out by the CDC (which now include cloth face coverings) and WDH and follow the statewide orders to help slow the spread of the virus.