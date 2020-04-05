Sheridan County coronavirus total rises to 12

SHERIDAN — A 12th confirmed COVID-19 case was reported in Sheridan County Sunday morning. Like Saturday’s, the latest patient does not appear to be linked to any of the previous local cases, according to a press release from the Sheridan County Commission Incident Management Team.
Both patients are at home in isolation, doing well and being monitored by Sheridan County Public Health. Sheridan County Public Health and Wyoming Department of Health are conducting follow-up investigations to determine at-risk close contacts of the new reported cases.
Sheridan County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter is monitoring the situation closely to determine if community spread of COVID-19 is evident in Sheridan County. He continues to ask everyone to follow the recommended guidelines put out by the CDC (which now include cloth face coverings) and WDH and follow the statewide orders to help slow the spread of the virus.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming has risen to 197, as of 10 a.m. Sunday, including 50 recoveries statewide with four in Sheridan County. Due to limited supplies, only priority patients and situations are being tested for COVID-19 in the WDH laboratory. Read more.
In addition to urging Wyomingites to stay home and practice recommended hygiene, Gov. Mark Gordon extended statewide health orders through April 30 and issued a directive requiring any individual coming to Wyoming from another state or country for a non-work-related purpose to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days. For visits fewer than 14 days, that individual must self-quarantine for the duration of the visit. The directive is intended to discourage out-of-state visitation during the pandemic and reduce the spread of COVID-19. Read more.
