SHERIDAN — Sheridan County has one new confirmed case of COVID-19, which does not appear to be linked to any of the previous cases in the area. This brings the total number of local COVID-19 cases to 11.

The patient is at home in isolation, doing well and being monitored by Sheridan County Public Health, according to a press release from the Sheridan County Commission Incident Management Team. Sheridan County Public Health and Wyoming Department of Health are conducting follow-up investigations to determine at-risk close contacts of the new reported case.

Sheridan County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter asks Sheridan County residents to follow WDH and CDC’s guidelines and statewide orders.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming has risen to 187, as of 10 a.m. Saturday, including 49 recoveries statewide with four in Sheridan County. Due to limited supplies, only priority patients and situations will be tested in the WDH laboratory. Read more.

In addition to urging Wyomingites to stay home and practice recommended hygiene, Gov. Mark Gordon extended statewide health orders through April 30 and issued a directive requiring any individual coming to Wyoming from another state or country for a non-work-related purpose to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days. For visits fewer than 14 days, that individual must self-quarantine for the duration of the visit. The directive is intended to discourage out-of-state visitation during the pandemic and reduce the spread of COVID-19. Read more.

