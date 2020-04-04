SHERIDAN — Individuals who have always had steady jobs and therefore steady incomes may find themselves in a position they never imagined — seeking assistance to make ends meet and put food on the table.

Local attorney Deb Wendtland said as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic reached Sheridan, she received offers of help from clients that resulted in her handing out more than 40 envelopes of cash last weekend to help people get by in the midst of layoffs and furloughs.

“All of a sudden, overnight, there are all these wonderful families who cannot wait two weeks for the stimulus checks,” Wendtland said, referring to direct payments to taxpayers approved in a $2.2 million federal stimulus bill last week. “They may never in their lives have applied for unemployment or food stamps; may not even know how to do it. But they need money now.”

The pandemic has disrupted the lives of nearly every U.S. resident with school closures, shortages of goods and food in stores and a rise in layoffs and furloughs.

Local organizers are now working to establish Sheridan Area Employee Relief Fund to assist those most in need.

Jenny Craft, executive director of the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation, has been working collectively with local foundations, businesses and individuals to collaborate on raising the initial $150,000 that will flow through the fund managed by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.

“This is a time to collaborate and come together in support of families in our community,” Craft said.

All of the donations to the fund will be used to provide emergency cash to those experiencing hardship.

“Everyone who donates to this fund will immediately be helping our friends and neighbors in the Sheridan area,” Chamber CEO Dixie Johnson said. “No donation is too small, and all are tax deductible.”

Beginning the week of April 6, Sheridan area residents who would like to apply for assistance will be asked to complete a brief form online or via mail. All applicants must be at least 18 years old and recently employed in Sheridan County. Organizers of the fund have asked that only one person per household apply.

Applicants must be a resident of Sheridan County; must have been or be currently employed by a Sheridan County business; must have experienced some sort of hardship due to COVID-19; and special consideration will be given to employees with children under the age of 18 living at home. Approved applicants are eligible for $250.

The intent of the fund is to help fill the gap for families for necessities like food, gas, rent, utilities and other expenses until additional help comes from the federal government or other sources.

According to Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, the state had 4,652 new claims for unemployment insurance during the week of March 22-28, up from 3,743 claims March 15-21 and 509 claims March 8-14.

Continued claims also increased to 6,010 March 22-28, as compared to 4,199 the week of March 15-21 and 4,201 the week of March 8-14.

Other organizations have also stepped forward to assist local families. Some have paid internet service bills for those with children to ensure they can continue their education virtually. Others have sent additional funds to local nonprofits whose resources will be drained quickly with increased need. In addition, local restaurants still have free meals available for children, donated by local individuals and businesses and churches are working to provide aid where possible.

As part of a $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, direct payments were approved. Most individuals will receive $1,200 and couples will receive up to $2,400 — plus $500 per child. But payments start phasing out for individuals with adjusted gross incomes of more than $75,000.

While initial reports indicated those payments would be completed within two weeks, reports Friday morning indicated some may not receive the stimulus checks as quickly as hoped.

According to reports from The Washington Post and other news sources, the Internal Revenue Service plans to send electronic payments as soon as next week to Americans who filed their most recent tax returns electronically. But, the reports state, $30 million in checks for other Americans won’t start being sent until April 24, and some won’t receive those checks until September.

While the local fund will start with $150,000, organizers stressed that this will likely be just the beginning.

“We are working to increase awareness and financial support to grow the fund. For now, it doesn’t have an unlimited budget,” Johnson said.

Donations can be made via PayPal at www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org or checks made payable to the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Foundation, ATTN: SAERF may be mailed to P.O. Box 707, Sheridan, WY, 82801.