SHERIDAN — Many Wyoming residents are turning to gardening this season, and for good reason.

The Center for Disease Control has directed people to stay 6 feet apart at all times during the current coronavirus outbreak, even when outside. But there are no guidelines against growing your own seeds indoors, and transferring them to your backyard as springtime approaches.

“Gardening is in itself optimistic. Gardeners are optimistic people, and the activity is a positive experience,” Master Gardener Harold Golden of Sheridan said. “You can literally go out and spend 25 cents on a pack of seeds, put them in the ground and feed your family.”

Last year, the University of Wyoming Extensions Office had a remarkably successful Cultivating Integration in Rural Communities and Local Engagement, or CIRCLE, program, which brought together local groups in the production and distribution of over 1,200 pounds of fresh produce to members of the Sheridan community.

“The project (was designed) to increase community involvement in addressing the lack of accessible fresh fruits and veggies to underserved populations,” Lori Dickinson, community educator for UW’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program and organizer of the CIRCLE garden said.

This year, she hopes to have a garden, but is not certain how it will work. For now, the Sheridan College Campus and greenhouse are closed to the public and all classes are moving to an online or alternative teaching method starting Monday.

Dickinson has a small group of families growing from seeds at home, and hopes to find a way to bring those plants together for the garden in the future. For now, though, no one is working together.

“With the campus greenhouse closed, I’m coordinating with a group of local students to start seeds at home and tend to the plants until we are able to plant them in the spring. And while we are unable to host in-person meetings or classes, we will be offering online resources for starting your own at-home gardening projects,” Dickinson said.

Last fall, volunteers from the Master Gardener program, John C. Schiffer School, 4-H and local scout troops were instrumental in preparing the CIRCLE garden for winter, Dickinson said, helping to convert the space into a no-till garden that, over time, will yield more produce in the same area.

“Like so many aspects of our community, the Extensions Office programs, particularly Cent$ible Nutrition and 4-H, are having to reconfigure much of their short and long term operations,” she explained. “Some of the more fundamental features of the CIRCLE garden program, particularly its classes, meetings, and community gardening days, are having to be redesigned for the realities posed by the novel coronavirus.”

Nonetheless, the support of volunteers and community partnerships will be pivotal in adjusting to these new circumstances.

“I am so proud of the impact that this had on our community, and this year, it’s even more necessary,” Dickinson said. “We can’t even imagine the long-range impacts of what the virus is going to look like. I do know that we already have people in our community who are struggling, and we might have more that are having a hard time getting food on the table, much less healthy food.

“If we can be a part of making that happen, that is amazing,” Dickinson said.

Updated community resources regarding food accessibility, gardening and SNAP benefits can be found on the University of Wyoming Extensions Office’s website and facebook page.

In its own way, the Thorne Rider Food Forest, while still in a building phase, may offer passers-by a moment of respite during this social distancing period, Golden said.

“The trees there are young and are not producing much,” Golden said. “But we had a few people come in last year … it was people who were going for a walk with their kids and they went down to the Food Forest and picked an apple.

“So far, that is what it has contributed most. We are not getting a lot of food out of it yet, but I do see a lot of people walking the pathways and they will stop in there, look around and enjoy the flowers and bees and have a moment in nature,” Golden said. “And it is not usually very crowded.”

In your own garden, now is the time to start cold season crops indoors, including kale, lettuce, spinach, onions, broccoli and cabbage, Golden said.

“Those plants are pretty tough and can take a little frost. You can start them indoors now and look at setting those out in the gardens towards the end of the month,” Golden said. “It is time now to do that, and a lot of people are (growing) because of the virus and the shortages we are seeing in the grocery stores. Why not grow your own salad?”

Golden said he starts his warm season crops about six weeks before the last frost, which usually comes in early June.

“Those would be things like tomatoes and peppers, squashes,” Golden said. “Keep it simple. Don’t go after strange and exotic things like artichokes. Those are kind of hard to grow. And go for diversity, meaning don’t plant your whole garden in corn. If something happens to wipe out all your corn, you have something left.”

And remember: Gardening does not have to be a chore, he said.

“People think that gardening is a chore … but the garden will grow. Your plants know how to grow, and if you do things in a certain way, it is not much work,” Golden said.

Golden said that the Master Gardeners are contributing a series of columns to the Sheridan Press on making gardening accessible in your own yard, so look to those for advice as well.

“With all of the uncertainty in our lives today, it is so important to continue planning for the future,” Dickinson said. “In a time where there is so much we can’t change, simple things like gardening help us to focus on changing the things we can.”