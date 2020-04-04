Italian culture is known for its relaxed approach to life. “Tutto va bene” — “Everything is OK” — is a carefree phrase that you will hear every five seconds in Italy amid the sunny cobblestone piazzas lined with outdoor cafes.

These days, the cafes are closed, and the message has shifted. Pictures and banners painted with rainbows and the slogan “Tutto andrà bene” have been circulating throughout Italy while the country is on lockdown, posted to social media and hanging in windows. The English translation: “Everything will be OK.”

This viral messaging connecting isolated residents during the coronavirus pandemic is found in many affected areas.

In China, videos showed residents shouting from their homes, “Jiayou,” which literally means, “Add oil,” but has been translated to, “Hang in there,” or, “Don’t give up.”

While the U.S. does not have one unifying slogan, we do have viral memes and movements. We have creatives writing clever songs. We have teddy bear hunts, wherein children explore the streets to identify neighbors’ stuffed animals propped up in windows, warming hearts in Sheridan and across the nation.

In cities like New York and Portland, residents are cheering health care workers and first responders from their front doors.

Donations are flooding into nonprofits, residents are purchasing extra gift cards from favorite businesses and takeout and delivery employees are getting 50% tips.

Even Congress came together to pass the $2.2 trillion stimulus package, which will aid the millions of people who have been laid off and the businesses that are struggling.

Living through a pandemic unites us across the globe. These small reminders of our shared humanity are invaluable.

But the best reminder of our unity against this shared foe? The empty playgrounds, closed schools, shuttered shops.

“What you’re seeing, in that negative space, is how much we do care for each other, for our grandparents, for our immuno-compromised brothers and sisters, for people we will never meet,” reads an anonymous quote that is making the rounds on Facebook. “…It is the most remarkable act of global solidarity we may ever witness.”

We are all in this together, and this, too, shall pass.

Tutto andrà bene.