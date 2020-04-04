In the last three weeks, we’ve seen our worlds turned upside down. Parents now spend their days helping their children with school work. Health officials find themselves consumed with one virus.

Those in isolation — whether because they are sick, at risk or protecting others from becoming ill — face a loneliness few imagined. Government officials tangle with when and how to protect their constituents.

Business owners struggle to find the best path forward.

On Thursday, reports became public that 6.6 million people filed for unemployment last week. The week before, 3.3 million filed. The scale of job losses, just like so many other things these days, is unprecedented. Help has taken the form of Small Business Administration loans, juiced up unemployment and other expanded benefits, but businesses and workers will undoubtedly still feel the pain.

As members of the small business community, we understand the pains our colleagues face. As hard as many try, business owners cannot sustainably keep staff on the payrolls with dwindling incomes and no indication of when this will end. And, even if the social distancing and closures end, nobody knows what our society will look like.

We will have more unemployed than we have before. We will have less income as individuals and as a community than before the pandemic.

Sheridan’s hope rests with its nonprofits. While many have hoped to one day work themselves out of their jobs, Sheridan’s success will now rest on those organizations’ knowledge and ability to help. They will be asked to do so with less funding and more clients. The need will stretch their resources and their manpower.

As Sheridan mobilizes to help small businesses, health care workers and other sectors — please don’t forget our nonprofits. Some who have never utilized them before will consider them a lifeline in the coming days and weeks.