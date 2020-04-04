The COVID-19 economic downturn is deep and far reaching. Forward Sheridan’s board of directors have discussed and executed suspension of Forward Sheridan’s operations, effective March 31. This suspension affects labor, operational costs, recruitment and promotion-related efforts.

Simply stated, the generous and significant contributions by our local companies and city/county is better, at this time, allocated to their ongoing needs until some resolution time frame begins to emerge.

Therefore, we will suspend day-to-day operations.

As we look and compare with other communities, we are fortunate to have the diversity of industry as well as the strength of community.

Local businesses and workers are challenged just to maintain. The recently passed federal stimulus package addresses some financial options for immediate payroll shortfalls and some operational issues such as utilities and rent through SBA sourced financial support. SBDC is the “go to” resource for these applications. Local accounting firms are on top of details for submittal.

We can assist by providing a checklist of information such as payroll, tax records, projected earnings collected so when a company does begin the application process, they have the material gathered. This is a rapid target and any business contemplating application needs to reach out to the SBDC at the minimum.

My interaction within the Forward Sheridan structure has been a privilege and an opportunity to work hand in hand with some of the best individuals that reside in our community. There desires and intentions, for the most part, were driven on making Sheridan better through economic prosperity and intentional projects. Ranging from telehealth to cybersecurity to market recruitment, Forward Sheridan looked for and recruited toward the future of Sheridan.

Our initiatives were always birthed from our community leaders that would ask Forward Sheridan to look into new things. Their drive and intentions were to explore new ways to keep, maintain and preserve the vitality of Sheridan. Sheridan is the leader community statewide in industry diversity within our community. Our focus is on business.

Over the next several months, a new way of business will unfold. Economic development efforts to showcase our community from our ability to explore new things to the high value of the community philanthropy has to be continued and supported. The world is competitive and, with new economics, those that present a tangible business case in a responsive setting will be successful. My thanks to all of you.

Jay Stender is the CEO of Forward Sheridan.