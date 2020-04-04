Community kindness

Re: Toilet paper gift

I would like to publicly thank a very generous lady that I encountered at Walmart during Tuesday’s senior shopping hour last week. I was picking up groceries and other items needed for the week. The paper product aisle was empty. While checking out I asked a clerk if there was another aisle with toilet paper. She said that was the first thing that sold out. Oh well no worry as we have an old Montgomery Ward catalog around the house somewhere.

When I was loading groceries in the pickup a lady with a package of toilet paper under her arm approached me and asked if I was looking for some toilet paper. I asked her how much she wanted for it expecting to hear a wild amount. She said I could have it for nothing. . I told her I would gladly pay for it. She said she didn’t want any money. She had been buying a package for her mom when it was available, and she now had an extra package. She handed me the package of toilet paper. I thanked her several times but was so taken back that I neglected to ask her name. Again I thank her for her generosity and plan to pay it forward.

RV Roberts

Sheridan

City working to keep community safe

Re: COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 has been on many of our minds and a prevalent topic of discussion. As we hear updates from around the country that offer dreadful statistics and strong opinions, it is easy to get caught up in the concern and the economic crisis. Members of Sheridan City Council have been diligent in staying up to date on our community’s health recommendations. We are working hard to ensure the health and safety of the Sheridan community.

As we continue to address the city’s needs, we ask that you follow the recommendations of trained health professionals by staying home as possible and practicing social distancing. It is important to have a quick unified response in order to prevent further spread. COVID-19 is a serious national and state issue that has continuing health and economic impacts. In times such as this, it is essential that we unite as a community and build each other up. It is the responsibility of our community to work together and protect all of those that are vulnerable. Please also reach out and communicate with your neighbors and friends.

To stay up to date, visit the www.cdc.gov and the Wyoming Department of Health at www.health.wy.gov website for guidelines. The city of Sheridan will continue to offer municipal services and will provide for the well-being of our entire community. We promise to do our part, and we ask that you please do the same. Together, we can stay “Sheridan Strong.”

Rich Bridger

President,

Sheridan City Council