SHERIDAN — In the era of information, college coaches are only a few quick clicks away from watching highlight videos and gaining information about athletes they wish to recruit.

Gone are the days of sending highlights tapes and game film through the mail. Links and files are quickly shared, making recruitment a fast-paced world, and arriving late could mean missing out on an athlete. Recruitment is a continual process, Sheridan College women’s basketball head coach Ryan Davis said. By continually recruiting, it can help eliminate trying to make up lost ground, reaching out to high numbers of athletes and missing out on a recruit at the top of his board.

With all the information a few clicks away and recruits all over the nation, how do coaches filter through the information and find the right recruits for their programs? Davis said it starts with understanding his own coaching philosophy.

Davis learned he likes to focus on a few recruits at a time. The first thing he looks to see if the athlete fills a need on the team and has the skill to play at the college level. From there, he makes sure they will be the right fit for Sheridan College and that Sheridan College is the right fit for them.

Prospective students can make two different commitments: school and athletics. SC volleyball coach Casey Quiggle said his main focus in recruiting is to check that SC is offering the area a study the student wants to enroll in and that they will enjoy living in Sheridan and joining the community.

Making sure a recruit is right for the school is important, but athletes are being recruited to fill a role on the team, also. Davis said if he does not need to fill a point guard position on his roster, it does not matter how talented the recruit is, there is no point in recruiting them if space doesn’t exist.

Davis and Quiggle find athletes that fill roles on their teams through searches of their own or through their recruitment network.

Quiggle said he utilizes some recruitment sites to help him find athletes, filtering through the searches to narrow down by position.

Social media is also becoming a tool for coaches to find recruits. Davis said he learned from former SC men’s basketball coach Matt Hammer that Twitter is the best free scouting agency there is. It requires some digging, but there are good athletes out there waiting for their chance.

Quiggle and Davis have both learned connections with high school coaches, former players and others can help them come in contact with potential recruits. Both coaches will have film of potential recruits sent to them. Quiggle said the volleyball world is both large and small at the same time.

The first thing Davis does once he receives a recruit’s name is look up their stats, then check social media accounts. Questionable content on social media pages will raise red flags for him. Davis said social media is often his first impression of an athlete and can either help or hurt the athlete as he moves forward in the process.

With the coaches now identifying recruits, they can begin judging their skill level and talent. Highlight films are a starting point for many coaches. These three to five minute videos can be described as the athlete’s auction, interview or resume, Davis said. Time and effort should be taken when making a video; coaches notice the effort and it can help demonstrate dedication to success. Inappropriate or derogatory lyrics should be avoided in background music. Davis said presence of any in the video and he will shut off the tape.

From the highlight tapes, talent can be seen, but how much is yet to be determined. The true skill level can be tough to decipher, Quiggle said, so he usually asks for unedited game film. He likes to see how the player reacts during the game and any mannerisms. If possible, he wants to see film against the best team the recruit went against, no matter the outcome.

He likes to see how the player stacks up against a quality opponent.

Highlight tapes can be used to show an athlete’s diverse skills, but game film provides a full body of work and reveals what needs to be addressed if they attend Sheridan College, Davis said.

Judging ability of an athlete happens over time and eventually becomes instinctual. Once instinct is developed, coaches will listen to it, Davis said.

If an athlete has the skill level and fills needs of the team, then the recruitment process continues, coaches schedule phone calls and visits, with a possible signing in the future.