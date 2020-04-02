SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 6:58 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 7:56 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 4:33 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90, exit 23, 6:36 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4:12 a.m.

• Assist agency, Interstate 90, 6:38 a.m.

• Dog at large, Victoria Street, 9:18 a.m.

• Accident, Interstate 90 westbound, 9:21 a.m.

• Theft cold, South Main Street, 9:29 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Saberton Avenue, 9:06 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 9:34 a.m.

• Barking dog, Burton Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Fraud, Weeping Willow Court, 9:59 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:22 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Carlin Street, 11:04 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Holmes Avenue, 11:19 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:24 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Works Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 11:43 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Val Vista Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Drug other, North Brooks Street, 1:01 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 3:16 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, North Main Street, 4:10 p.m.

• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:15 p.m.

• Pursuit/eluding officers, Fifth Street and North Main Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle, North Main Street, 5:24 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Summit Drive, 6:36 p.m.

• Welfare check, Hillcrest Drive, 6:03 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, South Thurmond Street, 7:17 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Townhouse Place, 7:28 p.m.

• Careless driver, West Loucks Street, 8:05 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Gladstone Street, 8:55 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Wyoming Avenue, 9:59 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Agency assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 40, 9:21 a.m.

• Test, West 13th Street, 11:22 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 12:06 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Little Goose Canyon Road, Story, 12:07 p.m.

• Test, West 13th Street, 12:13 p.m.

• Domestic, Highway 193, Banner, 12:28 p.m.

• Test, West 13th Street, 1:55 p.m.

• Test, West 13th Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Agency assist, West Fifth Street and North Main Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Damaged property, Beatty Gulch Road, 5:41 p.m.

• Accident, Beatty Gulch Road, 6:41 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• No arrests reported.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 49

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins yesterday: 0

Number of releases yesterday: 2