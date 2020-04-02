SHERIDAN — As more cases of COVID-19 emerge throughout the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages health care providers to take advantage of the benefits offered by telehealth tools to direct patient care.

Starting Thursday, telehealth services will be available for all Sheridan Memorial Hospital Internal Medicine patients in addition to telephone consultations.

“For the safety of our patients, physicians and staff, all scheduled visits will be switched to either a phone or telehealth consultation,” said Tim Grollmes, practice administrator. “Providers will decide when a face-to-face visit is necessary.”

SMH is contacting all patients with a current appointment scheduled to discuss this change and make sure they have the equipment necessary (i.e. computer with camera setup, laptop, iPad, phone with camera capabilities) to utilize telehealth or if a phone consultation is the best option.

“This doesn’t change how we are addressing patients who are exhibiting, or think they have the symptoms of, COVID-19,” said Dr. John Addlesperger, chief medical officer for SMH.

Those patients should still contact SMH via the COVID-19 dedicate phone number at 307-672-1004.

