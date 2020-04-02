SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan presently has vacancies on the Downtown Development Authority board, providing an opportunity for engaged and motivated city residents to give back to the community. The term of appointment is three years.

Interested individuals should send a brief bio and cover letter to the city of Sheridan either via email at bleichtnam@sheridanwy.net or regular post to: City of Sheridan, Mayor’s Office, PO Box 848, Sheridan, WY 82801

The role of the Downtown Development Authority is to:

• promote the health, safety, prosperity, security and general welfare of the Sheridan’s downtown district, its property and business owners and its inhabitants;

• halt or prevent the deterioration of property values or structures within the central business district;

• halt or prevent the growth of blighted areas within the central business district;

• assist in the development and redevelopment of the downtown district, including the overall planning to restore or provide for the continuance of the health of the district;

• provide parking management functions within the district; and

• manage the funding of tax increment financing (TIF) within the district.

The Downtown Development Authority meets quarterly. Occasionally, as needed the DDA will also conduct monthly meetings to address topics of specific concern. Regular meetings run about an hour.

Board members must reside, be a lessee or own property in the Downtown Development Authority district boundary. Said boundary may change from time to time by action of the city of Sheridan. The district boundary may be viewed upon request.