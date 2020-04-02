By Mark Davis, Powell Tribune via Wyoming News Exchange

POWELL — Still stinging over criticism of a construction project in the Newcastle area that ran well over budget, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has tabled two proposed employee housing projects.

The cost overruns in Newcastle seemed to affect discussions about many budget items last week — including proposed housing projects in Jackson.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department on Thursday sought preliminary commission approval for $740,000 to build a game warden station in the Buffalo area and a new home at the Auburn Fish Hatchery, located northwest of Afton. But the commission withheld its support.

“I’m inclined to make a motion to pull those out of the budget today,” said Commissioner Pat Crank. “With the Newcastle situation, I’m not prepared to support that right now.”

Crank was referring to the new game warden station in Newcastle. When first approved in fiscal year 2013, the station had a $250,000 budget, the Newcastle News Letter Journal reported this month. However, thanks in part to change orders, the cost has since ballooned to more than $600,000, with some work still to be completed, the News Letter Journal reported.

The Newcastle station includes 1,800 square-feet of living space, office space and a two-car garage; it sits on 5.44 acres of land, the paper noted in an extensive report. WGFD policies require game wardens and hatchery employees to live in department-provided housing.

That’s why the department built the station in Newcastle — a process that the department said had been difficult — and why it’s now seeking $740,000 for housing in the Buffalo and Auburn areas.

However, Crank made a motion to not include “the $390,000 house for the Fisheries Division or the $350,000 house for the Wildlife Division.”

“That’s my motion,” he said, “that we deny that budget at this stage until the department comes back to us with information about the need, the cost, and the planning for that in much greater detail.”

WGFD Director Brian Nesvik said it would be “nice” to have the preliminary budget approved so the department could continue planning for the projects. But Crank was adamant in his protests — and newly elected Commission President Pete Dube joined the call for more details on the budget items.

“I don’t think that the commission has a problem with the priority of setting aside money to do one of those a year,” Dube said. “It’s more along the lines, [what is] the actual expense after kind of getting our hands slapped over there in Newcastle.”

Nesvik said the department has already established a team to come up with two or three housing specifications, “basically pre-designed layouts for department-provided housing.”