SHERIDAN — The Bighorn National Forest currently remains open, but local offices are no longer permitting visitors to enter their buildings and most developed recreation facilities are closed. These management actions intend to protect public health and safety and align with state and local measures already in place to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release from the BNF.

Closures will be in effect until April 30, 2020, at which point they will be re-evaluated.

Temporary closure of developed recreation facilities will discourage dispersed recreation use by reducing congregation at trailheads, facilities and parking lots. The BNF will not provide public services, such as bathroom facilities, trash removal and parking lot maintenance.

“Personal responsibility is now more important than ever,” Acting Forest Supervisor Erin Phelps said in a release. “We ask that visitors please be prepared and recreate responsibly. Safe and responsible use of national forests and grasslands will reduce impacts to local communities who may be at risk from the virus.”

The BNF will continue to coordinate its COVID-19 response in alignment with all federal, state and local guidance. Everyone is urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For visitors of the BNF, this means:

• Broadly, forest visitors will find limited access for roads, trails and recreation sites, which is typical on the BNF for this time of year.

• All BNF campgrounds and visitor centers, as well as bathroom facilities, are closed and will remain in that state for the foreseeable future.

• All BNF rental cabins are closed for the foreseeable future. Information about rental cabins has been updated on recreation.gov.

• Many BNF roads are impassable due to seasonal closures, snow drifts, waterlogged roadbeds, down trees or other debris. Wheeled motor vehicle users may not travel off designated roads and trails or through wet areas. Refer to Forest Service Motor Vehicle Use Maps for routes that are designated open to motor vehicle travel.

All offices on the Bighorn National Forest are conducting business and providing services virtually, as well as continuing field patrols. Please see www.fs.usda.gov/bighorn for additional information and access forest maps at www.fs.fed.us/ivm/. If you need immediate assistance or have any questions, call the Forest Supervisor’s Office and Tongue Ranger District at 307-674-2600.