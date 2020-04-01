CHEYENNE — Wyoming businesses exceeded the grant application limit for the Layoff Aversion Grants offered by the Department of Workforce Services and the Wyoming Workforce Development Council last week. The effort offered $300,000 in grants to support businesses to avert or shorten layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic in Wyoming. Grant funding was announced Friday afternoon and the number of applications exhausted available funding quickly.

“Clearly the need for these grant funds was immediate and urgent,” DWS Director Robin Sessions Cooley said in a press release. “The number of applications we received exceeded the first round of available funds very quickly. We recognize the importance of providing as much assistance as possible to our small businesses, and are diligently working to assess other funding streams and modes of help.”

DWS and its 20 Workforce Centers are processing the current set of applications on a first-come-first-served basis. Additional opportunities to access more funding will be announced as quickly as possible.

More information about options available to businesses can be at wyomingworkforce.org/covid19-resources.