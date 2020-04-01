SHERIDAN — Hidden Hoot Trail, located on the west side of Sheridan, will close for the duration of calving season beginning April 1. All those who utilize Soldier Ridge Trail are asked to keep all dogs on leash while cattle are present.

Sheridan Community Land Trust staff noted that Hidden Hoot and Soldier Ridge trails are examples of recreation and ranching working together. The trails are a privilege that can be revoked if users are not all doing their part to respect the ranchers, landowners and businesses who have generously allowed for the trails.