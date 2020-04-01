The Sheridan Press releases its second article for its Glory Days series, initiated after COVID-19 concerns effectively shut down all competitive sporting activities in Sheridan County, the state and the country until further notice.

Today, The Press takes you back to March 2007, when three of the four girls basketball teams in Sheridan County earned state titles. First up is Sheridan.

By Ken Hamrick, Sports editor, 2007

CASPER — During the season, the Sheridan High School girls’ basketball team kept hearing that Campbell County and Natrona County were the favorites to win the Class 4A state title. Even Cheyenne Central was mentioned ahead of the Lady Broncs as a team that could win the championship.

However, SHS proved all the experts wrong. After dispatching top-ranked Campbell County 60-56 on Friday, the Lady Broncs met the other favorite, Natrona, in the championship and defeated the Fillies 45-39 to win their first state championship in 14 years.

“Gillette and Natrona are both very good programs and we struggled during the regular season with them,” said SHS senior Kelsey Boedeker. “But when the time came, we started playing right when we needed to. We came out on a mission this week and we beat both teams that we knew we were going to have to face.”

“We knew it was going to be a battle and we went in with all of our hearts,” said SHS junior Erika Stender. “We played our hardest.”

“We took a rough road, but we got it done,” said SHS coach Mark Elliott. “We had been in games with those two teams, they hadn’t blown us out, and they’ve been really close, hard-fought games. This time, we came out on top.”

Boedeker made two from the line for the first points of the game, but Natrona’ s Britney Jackson cut the lead to 2-1 by making one of two free throws. Bethany Medders then knocked down a jumper to give the Fillies a 3-2 lead, but Boedeker made two more on the line, Stender drained a 3-pointer and Taylor Gardner tossed in two more free throws for a 9-3 SHS lead with 4:15 left in the first quarter.

Medders sparked a Natrona rally with a 3-pointer, and her sister, Maurica, drove for a layup and hit a free throw to tie the score at 9-9 with 19 seconds remaining in the quarter.

But Boedeker found JaNae Stoffers wide open in the paint, and she scored an easy layup to give the Lady Broncs an 11-9 lead at the end of the first.

Maurica Medders tied the score early in the second, but Katie Strandholm split from the line and Stoffers scored again from the inside for a 14-11 Lady Bronc lead. Maurica Medders closed the gap to one point with two free throws, and Dana Seth scored a 3-pointer for a 16-14 Fillies lead with 4:55 before halftime.

Jackson then scored a free throw and Maurica Medders drove for a layup for a 19-14 Natrona lead with three minutes left in the quarter. But Laura Quist answered with a trey, and Boedeker drove for a layup to tie the game at the half 19-19.

Strandholm opened the third quarter with a 3-point basket, but Seth also hit a trey for the Fillies on the other side of the court. Gardner also dropped in a trey, but Maurica Medders also scored from behind the arc to tie the contest at 25-25 with 5:51 left in the third.

Maurica Medders put the Fillies in front with a jumper, but Stoffers tied the game with a layup with 2:19 left in the quarter. Jackson hit two free throws, but Boedeker scored a layup and was fouled on the play. She made the free throw to give the Lady Broncs a 30-29 lead.

But Seth nailed a jumper just before the quarter ended to give the Fillies a 31-30 edge.

Sheridan scored the first six points of the final quarter to claim a 36-31 lead. Boedeker opened the quarter with a 3-pointer, and Strandholm scored a layup and a free throw for a five-point Lady Bronc lead.

Seth and Maurica Medders both made two from the line to bring the Fillies within 36-35. Stender also scored twice from the charity stripe, but Seth made three out of four free throws to tie the score at 38-38 with 3:35 to play.

Stender fired her second 3-pointer of the game to break the tie, and after Seth split from the line, Stender was fouled and went to the line with 24 seconds to play.

Natrona coach Brian Costello called timeout in an attempt to freeze Stender, but it had no effect as she made both free throws to extend SHS’ lead to 43-39.

“There was some pressure,” Stender said. “But the whole season we’ve been working on our free throws, and making them at a clutch time. So I went up there, breathed and hoped for the best. You can’t think too much in that situation; you just shoot them.”

Seth attempted a 3-point shot which fell short of its mark. Stoffers collected the rebound and passed to Boedeker, who was fouled with 1/100th of a second remaining.

Boedeker put an exclamation mark on the game by making both free throws.

“We knocked free throws when we needed to and made some clutch baskets,” Boedeker said. “Our defense again just carried us through and allowed us to win it.”

“We knew Natrona wasn’t going to go away,” Elliott said. “They battled back against Central to win it overtime. We knew that we had to score if they fouled us and forced us to make our free throws.”

Boedeker led Sheridan with 14 points, including making seven of eight from the free throw line. Stender was next for the Lady Broncs with 10.

Maurica Medders was the Fillies’ top scorer with 16 points and Seth had 14. The rest of the Natrona players tallied only nine points combined.

According to Elliott, a lot of hard work and effort allowed the Lady Broncs to win the state title.

“It took a lot of hard work,” Elliott said. “These girls worked extremely hard in practice and in games. They’re quick to jump on loose balls, quick to take charges and they’re not afraid to dive on the floor and do the dirty things it takes to win games.”

Sheridan finished the season with 21 wins and five losses.

CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Sheridan 45

Natrona County 39

Sheridan — Carrizosa 0-3 0-0 0, Alden 0- 1 0-0 0, Carlson 1-2 0-0 3, Boedeker 3-7 7-8 14, Stoffers 3-4 0-0 6, Quist 1-6 0-0 3, Stender 2-4 4-4 10, Gardner 0-4 2-2 2, Craft 0-0 0-0 0, Strandholm 2-6 2-3 7, Ryan 0-3 0-1 0. Total 12-40 15-18 45. Three-Point Goals — Stender 2-2, Carlson 1-1, Quist 1-2, Boedeker 1-4, Strandholm 1-4, Alden 0-1, Carrizosa 0-1, Gardner 0-1, Ryan 0-2, Total 6-18. Natrona County — B. Medders 2-13 0-2 5, Jackson 0-2 4-6 4, Bartsch 0-3 0-0 0, Seth 3-9 6-9 14, M. Medders 5-12 5-10 16, Akers 0-0 0-0 0, Taubert 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Total 10-39 15-27 39. Three-Point Goals – Seth 2-6, M. Medders 1-4, B. Medders 1-8, Total 4-18.

Sheridan 11 8 11 15 — 45

Natrona County 9 10 12 8 — 39

Rebounds — Sheridan 29 (Stoffers 7), Natrona County 35 (Bartsch 6). Assists — Sheridan 6 (Boedeker 4), Natrona County 7 (Seth 2). Steals — Sheridan 8 (Boedeker, Ryan 2), Natrona County 8 (Seth 3). Blocked Shots — Sheridan 1 (Stoffers 1), Natrona County 2 (M. Medders, Taubert 1). Turnovers — Sheridan 15, Natrona County 15. Fouls — Sheridan 24, Natrona County 17. Fouled Out — Strandholm.