First and foremost, happy April Fool’s Day.

I was going to write up a long and complicated, totally satirical column on the proper way to make sure your bat soup is safe for humanity. Then I started thinking about the toll that one action is costing us as a race. One culture’s customs have cost everyone in the world a piece of something. Be it their freedom of movement, job or, god forbid, loved ones.

Something as simple as a mishandled soup — as they say — can bring a whole planet to its knees. Something you make your loved ones to feel better when they get the flu was the harbinger of flu-like symptoms. Food is supposed to be nourishing and life-giving, not dangerous and potentially deadly.

One from the Wild West would be quick to point out food markets in China as barbaric, but they are far from alone. Food markets in every corner of the world operate in questionable conditions everyday, and a virus just happened to spring up from China that has affected the entire world.

It is kind of curious, however, that most of the major recent outbreaks are linked to and blamed on bats. Ebola, a major problem on the African continent, has strong markers of coming from bats.

There is little surprise that bat soup is considered a delicacy in outbreak hotspot areas.

It would seem to us Americans that the most obvious solution to our problem is to stop eating bats. But that could be like asking a Wyomingite to stop eating beef because it might make you sick and kill you someday. If you have never been sick, or known anyone that has been sick, odds are you will still eat beef.

I watched a VICE News documentary the other day that explored food markets in Liberia and the population’s dependency on bush meat — specifically monkeys and bats. It was surprising to me how it was a normal day occurrence to them to be eating bats and monkeys. To me, that just seems like a no-brainer thing to keep out of my body, but to them it’s just a way of life. They aren’t able to cultivate and raise animals like more industrial parts of the world, so they turn to the forest.

It is no different than your average Wyoming hunter going out and filling his freezer for their family to live on for the year. We just have different animals and adhere to different standards.

However, we do have bats, and I don’t know of anyone making bat soup in my neighborhood. Maybe for the sake of the human race, we can all collectively cool our jets on eating bat soup. After all, they do control the population of my most hated nemesis — the mosquito.