SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Sugarview Drive, 11:57 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90 exit 23, 6:36 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not available.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Emerson Street, 12:29 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:40 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:22 a.m.
• Barking dog, Pinyon Place, 6:38 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:49 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:49 a.m.
• Child neglect, Skeels Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Brundage Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:08 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:05 p.m.
• 911 hang up, West Fifth Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 2:34 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Linden Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 5:05 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West Fifth Street, 6:44 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:02 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Hill Pond Drive, 10:19 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Marion Court, 11:05 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Black Tooth Park, 11:50 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Gould Street, 11:50 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Mountain View, 11:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Welfare check, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 7:42 a.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Michelle Burke, 50, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 2