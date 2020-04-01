SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Sugarview Drive, 11:57 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90 exit 23, 6:36 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Emerson Street, 12:29 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:40 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:22 a.m.

• Barking dog, Pinyon Place, 6:38 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:49 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:49 a.m.

• Child neglect, Skeels Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Brundage Street, 11:24 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:08 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:05 p.m.

• 911 hang up, West Fifth Street, 2:11 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 2:34 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Linden Avenue, 5:08 p.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 5:05 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, West Fifth Street, 6:44 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:02 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Hill Pond Drive, 10:19 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Marion Court, 11:05 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Black Tooth Park, 11:50 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Gould Street, 11:50 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Mountain View, 11:59 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Welfare check, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 7:42 a.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Michelle Burke, 50, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 49

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 2