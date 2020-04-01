SHERIDAN — A community blood drive will take place at the Best Western Sheridan Center on April 6-7.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff members are encouraging healthy people to schedule a time to donate blood. Appointment times are available at bloodhero.com or by calling 877-258-4825. Vitalant, who supplies blood for the hospital and region, will run the drive.

“We had an incredible outpouring from the community for our last drive in March and this drive at the Best Western is a larger one with more appointment slots. It is our hope that we can fill all of those times with appointments,” according to Cecile Pattison, who works in community relations at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

Best Western Sheridan Center is located at 612 N. Main St.