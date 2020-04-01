The Center for a Vital Community identified the following needs in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic in Sheridan County.

Advocacy and Resource Center

Donations of money or gift cards for food and gas are needed for clients. Donations can be made online at arcsheridan.org/donate or mailed to 136 Coffeen Ave.

Lunch Together/Soup Kitchen

Financial donations are needed and appreciated. Please make your check out to “Lunch Together,” and mail it to 102 S. Connor St.

Sheridan Community Land Trust

Volunteers are invited to join in outside work during the “Social Distancing Spring Cleaning Virtual Party” through April 4.

Volunteers are asked to grab a trash bag and gloves and go to your favorite trail, pathway, park, roadside or stream bank anywhere in Sheridan County and fill a bag with trash. Take a picture with your trash and tag SCLT on Facebook or use #scltyourtrails on Instagram. Learn more at sheridanclt.org

Sheridan Health Center

There is a need for certified N95 masks: please call for an appointment to drop off.

RNs and CNAs who would like to make a solid commitment to help at the clinic in the crucial months from March through July are invited to call 307-674-6995 and listen for the option that directs you to nursing, or email wendyongaro@sheridanhealthcenter.com.

Community Connections

Donations are appreciated for the emergency funds which are used primarily to ensure people are housed and/or have gas for their vehicles.

This is not only needed for locals suffering job loss but for people coming from outside our state to care for family, etc. Checks or gas cards can be sent to PO Box 682, Sheridan WY 82801. Please make out checks to Community Connections.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation

Homemade surgical masks: Visit the hospital website page here for a description of how to make and donate these masks.

Financial donations to the Foundation which will use the money to purchase Personal Protective Equipment for staff, purchase respiratory equipment, and supplement the GAP Fund which assists patients who need financial assistance to obtain the most crucial and immediate needs such as medications, transportation, home oxygen, and clothing.

Thermometers, which can be dropped curbside. at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Downtown Location, 61 S. Gould St. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m., to noon.

Sheridan VA Health Care System Volunteer Program

Volunteers are asked to stay at home to avoid spreading the virus.

Donations are needed and welcome: drop at the campus entry check point.

Non-perishable foods and pet food

Personal hygiene items (please only alcohol-free items, for example when it comes to mouthwash, etc., and please no sharp or cutting items such as nail clippers or hair—trimming scissors of any size)

The Food Group

Non-perishable food items for the Little Free Pantries; locations include:

Sheridan High School bus loop – west side of HS; off Mydland Road

Goose Creek Pediatrics: Dr. Bowers’ office, 1701 W. 5th St.

Northwest Wyoming Pediatrics: 916 Jackson Ave.

Behind First Interstate Bank on Main St.: 38 S. Main St.

Summit Nazarene Church: 907 Bellevue

The Rock Church: 1100 Big Horn Ave.

Sheridan County YMCA: 417 N. Jefferson St.

Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School: 1053 S. Sheridan Ave.

Rooster’s Marketplace: 1755 S. Sheridan Ave.

Woodland Park Elementary School: 1010 E. Woodland Park Rd.

Tongue River Community Center — Dayton: 1100 Main St.

Tongue River Community Center — Ranchester: 125 Dayton St.

Other items are needed. Please make an appointment to drop off the donation by emailing Kerri at thefoodgroupwy@gmailcom or Elizabeth at thefoodgroupwy.programs@gmail.com.

Items include:

Low sugar cereal (regular size boxes)

Low sugar granola bars

Pretzels

Snack food items such as individual trail mix packets

Honey (honey bear size)

Shelf stable microwaveable meals (stew has been popular)

Oatmeal (individual serving size packets)

Bread items (rolls etc., smaller packages are better)

Crackers

Men’s deodorant

Monetary donations are needed and appreciated.

Donate online at foodgroupwy.org/donate or by sending a check to: PO BOX 6702 Sheridan, WY 82801.

The Hub on Smith

Items may be dropped off on the north side of the building at 211 Smith St. They include:

Kleenex

Ensure high protein drinks

Hand sanitizer

Clorox wipes

Surface cleaner/disinfectant

Water

Shampoo

Paper towels

At this time, they have enough toilet paper and soap.

Financial donations to the Hub’s Emergency Fund are needed and appreciated. Click here for a link to their donation page.

The Salvation Army

Lysol

Food donations

Bleach

Empty boxes in which to distribute food

Financial donations; please send to 150 S. Tschirgi St.

