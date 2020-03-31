SHERIDAN — Hanging among the state championship banners on the walls of the Sheridan High School gymnasium are the names of Broncs and Lady Broncs that earned Gatorade Player of the Year recognition.

The award recognizes more than just athletic achievement, with academics and community service playing a role in the selection.

So far this year, two Broncs — senior Garrett Coon and junior Sam Lecholat — added their names to the wall among great athletes and teams of SHS history. Coon won the award for the 2019 football season and Lecholat won the award for the 2019-20 basketball season.

“They are a great representation of our town, of our community and of our school,” said Jeff Martini, assistant football coach and head boys basketball coach.

Martini won Gatorade Player of the Year for football in 1999. He said the application process shifted from only athletic considerations to finding a well-rounded student athlete.

Lecholat said it will take a while to get used to seeing his name hanging in the gym, an honor he previously hoped for, and will provide motivation for his final year and the possibility of adding a second banner.

Coon and Lecholat did not actively strive for the award. Coon was focused on garnering attention from college scouts and Lecholat was working toward earning a state title. It was a welcomed surprise for both Broncs when they were selected.

The award was won on and off the field. Lecholat said athletic accomplishments were a major part of the application, but school and community service were also factors for consideration.

Martini said Lecholat and Coon led teams to victories on the field and court, in school and service opportunities. Coon attended every opportunity to serve that football coaches scheduled, and Lecholat was usually the first player on the basketball team to respond, leading others in joining the effort.

“Leading by example and not feeling like you are too big to do the small jobs and had other people that wanted to do things just because they were doing it,” Martini said.

Lecholat also volunteered with the Salvation Army through National Honor Society and helped out neighbors and anyone else in the community that needed a hand up.

Coon is a Big Brother for Big Brothers and Big Sisters, matching with a Little right after football season started. Coon said coaches helped him sign up for the program and once a week he completed an activity with his Little.

Coon and Lecholat made sure they kept up their grades. School always came first; that is why they are student-athletes and not athlete-students, Lecholat said.

“Good grades lead to success anywhere,” Lecholat said.

The accomplishment of Lecholat and Coon are not abnormalities for Sheridan High School athletes, but it is the standard. Martini said he probably spends more of his time talking to SHS athletes about being better individuals and being well-rounded in every aspect of life.

“One kid gets recognized, but it is all of the kids on the team that are awarded because they help the kid earn this great award,” Martini said. “It shows unselfishness throughout all of our sports to have that one kid that gets so much credit when all the kids get the credit.”

Coon said the support of the teammates, coaches and community helped him succeed. The Sheridan community rallies around the school and athletic programs, setting students up for success. The support from the community meant a lot to him and makes it easier to give back to the community, Coon said.

Coon and Lecholat are the Sheridan names recognized across the state this year and are examples of what SHS strives for in its athletic programs.