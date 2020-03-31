SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Activated fire alarm, 2000 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:14 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Lewis Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Hazmat incident, 900 block West Works Street, 3:10 p.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 4:28 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Parking complaint, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 9:11 a.m.

• Found property, Springwillow Road, 11:16 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:25 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Island Road, Big Horn, 12:08 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Ranchester area, 12:22 p.m.

• Child abuse, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 3:30 p.m.

• Harassment, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 4:04

• Suspicious circumstance, Paradise Park Road, 6:46

• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, Highway 332, mile marker 5, 7:08 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Highway 338, mile marker 8, 9:37

• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 11:57 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Clayton J. Waldie, 20, Kaycee, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 49

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 2