SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Activated fire alarm, 2000 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:14 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Lewis Street, 11:07 a.m.
• Hazmat incident, 900 block West Works Street, 3:10 p.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 4:28 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Parking complaint, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 9:11 a.m.
• Found property, Springwillow Road, 11:16 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:25 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Island Road, Big Horn, 12:08 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Ranchester area, 12:22 p.m.
• Child abuse, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 3:30 p.m.
• Harassment, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 4:04
• Suspicious circumstance, Paradise Park Road, 6:46
• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, Highway 332, mile marker 5, 7:08 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Highway 338, mile marker 8, 9:37
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 11:57 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Clayton J. Waldie, 20, Kaycee, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 2