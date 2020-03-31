As hard as I try, during this time I can’t seem to form a sentence of inspiration inspiring enough to convince anyone of the bright spots in our world.

With so many unknowns and fast-moving changes — literally, minute by minute sometimes — it’s hard to fully wrap our heads around one idea, let alone plan and mentally prepare for the next one inevitably coming our way.

Although inspiration isn’t spilling out of my head, I’m so grateful for those adequately finding the words to ease a troubled mind. I want to extend that same comfort to you through the many means I’ve been receiving them the past three weeks.

I continue to seek solace in a place I’ve always searched for it — words. I hope you’ll appreciate them and let them comfort you, too.

From our own Sheridan College President Walter Tribley, as seen in The Sheridan Press article by Darci Petersen, “NWCCD finds solutions to educate during closure”:

“We’re trying to provide certainty where we can,” Tribley said. “That uncertainty is probably the hardest thing because, with certainty, people then adjust and they rise. Our team is rising anyway and our students are rising, as well. We have to accept uncertainty and thrive in it anyway.”

From New York Times Kirk Johnson’s article, “Coronavirus means funerals must wait: ‘We can’t properly bury our dead’”:

“I think this isolation by everybody is going to make them step back and really appreciate this person-to-person contact, just the basic social interaction that most of us yearn for,” said Chris Robinson said, a board member of the National Funeral Directors Association who is a fourth-generation funeral director and managing owner of Robinson Funeral Home in Easley, S.C.

And continued in the same article, Hillary Dreyfuss walked with her sister Meri Dreyfuss through “California’s majestic redwood forests…trying to make sense of everything that was happening in their lives and the world around them,” after their sister succumbed to the coronavirus.

“Hillary said, ‘I want to be around something bigger than me,’” Meri said. “It helped.”

Finally, inspiration from Bill Gates via my Colombian host brother, who reached out to our family through our WhatsApp group. A few of Gates’ standout quotes:

• (Coronavirus) is reminding us of the shortness of life and of what is most important for us to do, which is to help each other, especially those who are old or sick. Our purpose is not to buy toilet roll.

• It is reminding us of how important our family and home life is and how much we have neglected this. It is forcing us back into our houses so we can rebuild them into our home and to strengthen our family unit.

• It is reminding us that our true work is not our job. That is what we do, not what we were created to do. Our true work is to look after each other, to protect each other and to be of benefit to one another.