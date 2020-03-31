By Wendy Pitlick, Black Hills Pioneer

LEAD, S.D. — A Lead, South Dakota, resident is one of many scientists who are actively working to develop a treatment and vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.

John Andrews has a doctorate. in virology, immunology and microbiology. He retired to Lead after a 50-year career in developing prescription drugs. Before retiring he began a series of career milestones in the 1980s, when he developed the first treatment drug for HIV. He has also served as the director of the AIDS Clinical Trials Group and has worked on treatments for Hepatitis B, Ebola and other major diseases around the globe.

Andrews said he moved to Lead two years ago to be close to his sister, Laura Stewart, and to get away from the unforgiving heat of North Carolina. Retirement was going pretty well until COVID-19 ravaged the world and prompted him to jump back into the realm of disease treatments. Last Tuesday, Andrews accepted a job to act as an independent consultant for private industry, working on two new drug development projects specifically targeted for treating COVID-19.

“They are expedited at the FDA once we get the filing, so it will be a busy month and pretty exciting,” he said. “Most of my involvement comes once the drug is ready to be tested in humans. I work with the FDA. I design the protocol and I do my best to expedite this through the agency.”

Andrews explained that clinical drug development is done in three phases. In Phase 1 scientists test the new drug in a small number of healthy subjects, to determine which doses are safe. Then, for Phase 2 scientists continue testing on a small number of healthy patients to determine the range of dosing amounts.

In Phase 3, scientists identify study groups of patients who have contracted the disease, randomly selecting which patients will receive a placebo and act as a control group, and not receive the experimental treatment.

Phase 3 of drug development is when the treatment is widely administered to hundreds or even thousands of patients.

Because COVID-19 is so widespread and highly contagious, Andrews said he believes scientists will begin combining Phases 1 and 2 to expedite drug development. But even with the accelerated process, he expects it will take at least several months to develop any treatments.

Andrews predicts that the summer of 2021 could be the earliest a vaccine is developed and widely distributed.

“Therefore, development of a safe treatment has to happen really fast,” he said. “Government agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration have been cooperating with private industry to bring an effective treatment to market. We may not require more than a robust Phase 2 study because the need is so great,” he said.

One of the potential treatments being tested now, Andrews said, involves combining an antibacterial called Azithromycin with an anti-malaria treatment, Hydroxychloroquine. These two drugs seem to work together to inhibit COVID 19.

“When you combine them there is a suggestion that people have a less severe course of the disease,” he said. “One of the docs I know in North Carolina starts his patients on Azithromycin as soon as he has a suspicion that they could have the virus. Then he sends a sample to a central lab to be tested to see if the virus is there. If it is, then he adds Hydroxychloroquine to the existing Azithromycin prescription.

“These two drugs are currently being studied in large numbers of patients,” Andrews said. “We already have experience with these drugs and understand at least some of the possible safety concerns. Scientists in China, Europe and the United States are beginning a large number of other active clinical trials for potential COVID-19 treatments.

“Hopefully within a couple of weeks we’ll have a good handle on whether Azithromycin combined with Hydroxychloroquin is effective,” he said.

But while scientists research treatments, Andrews said the only effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is by practicing social distancing and self-quarantine.

“This is a short disease, and mortality is a grave outcome,” he said. “Patients are symptomatic for only about 10 days, during which new treatments can be tested. The public health challenge is that you can be contagious for about 14 days before and after symptoms subside. This disease is severe and highly contagious. Right now self quarantine and social distancing are the most effective things we can do. They don’t involve drugs, so they’re as safe as you can be sitting in your living room watching television all day. Once we have a treatment that is effective, then we will be able to contain the disease in conjunction with social distancing practices.”

But Andrews said social distancing may not last until a treatment or vaccine can be developed.

“We don’t have to wait for a vaccine if we have a couple of good treatments,” he said. “The president is eager to re-open the country by Easter, but I think he is beginning to realize the danger associated with reopening the country for business. The truth is, until we see data we won’t know when to lift social restrictions. Fortunately Mr. Trump has very knowledgeable counselors in the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the surgeon general and head of the Corona Virus Task Force.”

Andrews said he personally knows of three different companies in the U.S. that have scientists diligently working to develop treatments, but he expects there are many more.

“The hope is that we can further mobilize the pharma and biotech industry into finding effective treatments for us in the next few months,” he said.

