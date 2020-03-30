The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust.

Be aware of the following scams.

Paypal

Did you see a pop-up from PayPal inviting you to download their new app? Beware! It is likely a fake intended to trick you into downloading malware. Be sure to go to your usual app store (Google or Apple) to download the correct PayPal app.

Bank of the West Beware of Coronavirus Scams Alert

Please know that Bank of the West will never email or call you asking for your username, password or a one-time passcode. You should never share any of these details with anyone contacting you.

Fake News and the Coronavirus

Scambusters.org has issued a warning to be sure to check coronavirus news that you may see on social media or online with www.factcheck.org.

Decoy Coronavirus Health Advisory

A well-known hacker called APT36 is using a decoy coronavirus health advisory with a Word document (RTF file) or Excel spreadsheet (with macros) to spread malware that captures screen shots, steal credentials and snoop on your computer. As a reminder, do not open any attachments from unknown sources even if that source looks official.

Coronavirus Typosquatters

Ever see a website that is one letter off from what you would have expected? This is called typosquatting and hackers hope you won’t notice. They copy the branding of the real site and encourage you to download malicious files. This was done recently to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The typosquatters eliminated the ‘I’ in Vanderbilt, which would be very hard to spot.

Coronavirus travel scams

Scammers have been caught sending emails about changed travel plans, travel safety and products related to travel. The aim is to harvest your credit card. Be extra suspicious of emails from the travel industry. For instance, make sure that email you got from United is actually from United. Check directly with your airline before clicking on a link.

Cheyenne Citizen Reported Scam

If you receive an email from Yahoo about PayPal and two-factor authentication, it is probably a scam. Subject line: references a purchase you made. The email says that your PayPal account has been disabled and that you have to click on a link to cancel the transaction(s) and enable two-factor authentication. However, the link actually takes you to https://bryanmalve.chesterdecker.com/7P20yhl. The email is from “Service Support” and the address is not from PayPal or Yahoo.

If you want to report a phone, email or text scam and let your friends and neighbors know, forward it or send a description to phishing@cyberwyoming.org.

Other ways to report a scam:

• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam

• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint

• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint

• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.

• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3

• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov