SHERIDAN — Over the last two years, physicians within the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System have worked to adopt an approach to care that supports each individual’s personalized health and well-being.

While historically, medical professionals typically treated patients’ ailments, under the program the VA refers to as Whole Health, physicians and teams of medical professionals get to know what matters to patients and develops a personalized health plan based on values, needs and goals.

“The big picture about Whole Health is really trying to better align the patient’s treatment with what is important to the patient,” said Dr. James W. MacDonald, chief of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Sheridan VA. “What values are important to the patient, what is important that they make progress in and help them meet their goals. We factor our decisions into their goals.

“It’s a move away from the paternalistic way of practicing, telling patients what they need to do versus what is important to them,” he continued. “We help them reach their own goals and visions.”

The Whole Health program empowers and equips people to take charge of their own health and well-being.

McDonald has been a champion of the program from its early days at the Sheridan VA. Nationally, the program has rolled out in a staged approach. One of the first pilot programs took hold at the Salt Lake City VA, where McDonald was a medical resident from 2010-2014.

In 2014, McDonald began working with the Sheridan VA. About to years ago, the process to implement the Whole Health program began, and over the last several months the local VA has worked to train providers and develop resources for patients.

The Whole Health system includes human care, self care, clinical care and community aspects. It addresses every part of a patient’s life — nutrition, relationships, spirituality, physical health and activity.

As part of the new approach to care, the Sheridan VA has developed new treatment programs that address ailments beyond the physical and in ways not typically undertaken.

For example, in 2019, a sweat lodge was constructed by Arapaho elders on the campus of the Sheridan VA. In addition, a battlefield acupuncture service was added to address pain and anxiety; yoga classes have started for similar reasons.

“With more programs, and therefore more things to offer, it has helped patient outcomes,” McDonald said.

As part of the program, each veteran receiving care at the Sheridan VA completes a Personal Health Inventory, which asks questions around eight areas of self care — moving the body, surroundings, personal development, food and drink, recharge (sleep and refresh), relationships, spirit and soul and the power of the mind.

McDonald said the Whole Health approach to care has allowed him to better align with his patients.

“If I can find what motivates them, what’s important to them, we can find common ground to help them move toward goals that are better for their health,” McDonald said.

Kristina Miller, public affairs and congressional liaison officer for the Sheridan VA, noted that the Whole Health approach has taken root in both the hospital setting and in outpatient care. The VA has 22 physicians and a committee that leads the effort locally, with Esther Reese, RN, at the lead.

“In the outpatient arena, we’ve offered an Intro to Whole Health out in the community, too,” Miller said. “One thing the lead has always encouraged is for support networks to come — so spouses, too. That’s part of who our patients are.

“That really adds to the picture of what this is about — the whole person,” Miller said.

While Dr. Eric Crawford, chief of staff for the Sheridan VA, doesn’t typically have involvement in the day-to-day specifics of patient care, he encourages his staff in full pursuit of the Whole Health model.

While the ideas behind Whole Health imply that physicians will spend more time with patients, lengthening appointment wait times and slowing the delivery of care, Crawford said that isn’t the case.

The VA developed appointment cards for patients to fill out before each appointment, giving their care team a better idea of what each patient hopes to accomplish before meeting face to face.

“In the private sector, physicians may see upward of 20 patients per day,” Crawford said. “It’s tough to spend more than 15 minutes per patient.

“We don’t have the same need for volume every day, so that allows physicians more of an opportunity to get to know the patient and what matters in their lives,” he added.

All physicians, along with physician assistants, nurses and others at the Sheridan VA, work to provide veterans utilizing services access to a variety of care options, hoping to find something that empowers each individual with the ability to better their own health.

