SHERIDAN — As multiple independent physician clinics closed their office doors in recent years, Sheridan Memorial Hospital found itself inundated with new patients, and patients found themselves waiting longer than they were used to to see a doctor.

“They slowly left practice for one reason or another,” SMH’s Dr. Kris Schamber said of other providers. “We weren’t fully staffed either. As multiple thousands of patients came our way, that was a lot to pick up.”

Part of the challenge for SMH included the hospital’s philosophy that doctors and nurse practitioners work both in the hospital and clinic settings. While generally that allows employees to have experience in both realms, it also limited availability for appointments in the clinic setting.

As new patients came their way, though, within just a few months, the hospital adjusted course and took on a team approach to health care.

“It all came about, basically, because we had patients telling us they couldn’t get into the clinic,” said Tim Grollmes, practice administrator for internal medicine at SMH. “Some had a three to six-week wait to see somebody.”

By forming teams of medical providers at SMH, hospital leadership ensured that patients could get in for same-day appointments as needed.

Initially, Grollmes said, the hospital designated an individual as a same-day provider. But as time has passed, hospital staff found that by increasing providers on different teams, both physicians and patients were better served.

“The idea is a change in philosophy,” Schamber noted. “Before the group was formed, clinics were staffed by individual doctors. It was an old way of doing medicine.

“We all felt that wasn’t sustainable from a quality of life or care standpoint,” he continued. “Nobody can practice medicine 24/7/365, only getting breaks when you’re on vacation.”

By switching to teams, care providers still see patients, but when they cannot, another provider on the team who is familiar with the individual does.

The teams consist of multiple providers, one of which solely sees patients in the clinic setting. This allows doctors and nurse practitioners to see patients for each other, but also allows them to run diagnoses and treatment plans by each other. It also provides patients with the ability to get to know other providers and become comfortable receiving care from more than one individual.

The teams also include schedulers. Prior to switching to the team approach, employees answering the phones would receive 400-500 calls per day. They would answer the call, send it back to a provider who would then play phone tag with the patient. Now, the scheduler sits next to a nurse, so when patients call, they can be put on the line with a nurse who can answer the patients’ questions.

According to Grollmes, no 90% of calls are handled with just one call. Prior to the shift, that statistic was just 25%.

While the shift provides easier access for patients, it also provides a reprieve for physicians and other medical staff.

“Our mind, bodies and souls need that reprieve day-to-day, and for sure there’s a lot of data out there on burnout,” Schamber said. “It’s hard to describe, but even if people aren’t dying, this is an intensely emotional profession. It takes a toll. Taking that reprieve, even in the evenings, is a big deal.”

The shift to a team approach has also aided the hospital in physician recruitment. While several of the doctors at SMH are from Sheridan County or Wyoming, the team approach to care allows doctors to have a better work-life balance, and the dual work in clinic and in the hospital, allows them to stay sharp.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Schamber noted, the team approach has held up well. Medical staff members are still seeing day-to-day patients in the clinic.

“It hasn’t changed the way we provide care or the level of care,” said Alan Dubberley, director of marketing for SMH. “It does change the way we triage those patients in advance.”

Dubberley reminded area residents that they should call the COVID-19 hotline if they have questions about the illness or have symptoms associated with it. Otherwise, they should call the regular clinic phone number, he said.

He also noted that through the hospital’s approach, the organization went from having complaints about same-day care and appointment scheduling to having 15-20 open appointments each day, all within a couple of months.

Grollmes also noted success with the approach. Prior to the team approach to care going into place, the clinic saw an average of 79 patients per day.

Now, it’s able to handle 108 patients per day, he said, and that’s all managed by the team approach.

