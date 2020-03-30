SHERIDAN — On behalf of Sheridan County Board of Commissioners and rural fire departments, County Fire Warden Chris Thomas is urging the public to be cautious with any open burning this spring.

The grass is starting to dry out and until green-up it will be very flammable; mild winds will still make for high fire danger.

Prior to any planned burn please:

• Notify the Dispatch Center at 307-672-2413 so the fire department doesn’t show up uninvited.

• Check the weather forecast for warnings and if increased winds are predicted, avoid burning prior and during that time.

• Check with the Department of Environmental Quality to see if you need a permit.

• Have fire tools, water and a phone readily available.

• Do not delay calling for help if your burn gets out of hand as early response can minimize control efforts and potential damage.