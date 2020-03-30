CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Hunger Initiative task force recently launched an online clearinghouse to help families struggling with food access and insecurity in Wyoming during the COVID-19 pandemic. The website has a county-by-county listing of resources on the Wyoming Hunger Initiative website.

“The sudden additional demand on food pantries statewide requires creative solutions, as will protecting the health of our Wyoming neighbors and friends at highest risk for contracting COVID-19,” First Lady Jennie Gordon said in a press release. “The task force focuses primarily on ensuring no child or senior goes hungry.”

In the coming days, the task force will work to establish best-practices for food storage, distribution and delivery.

“The task force is already working with state experts to ensure the best possible protocols. Innovative partnerships between public-private entities are also being developed, and new opportunities to get involved in communities across the state will be announced in the coming days,” Gordon said.

The Wyoming Hunger Initiative launched the special COVID-19 taskforce March 17 to provide support, streamline communications and implement creative solutions to Wyoming Hunger Initiative mission-related issues caused by COVID-19 closures statewide.

Task force members include: First Lady Jennie Gordon; Ashley Bright, CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming; Elizabeth Dillow, owner, Elizabeth Dillow LLC; Heather Fleming, co-founder, WY Lit; Tamra Jackson, nutrition supervisor, Wyoming Department of Education; Tom Lacock, associate state director, communications and state advocacy, AARP; Rita Meyer, director of infrastructure investment, Rocky Mountain Power; Trista Ostrom, chief of staff, First Lady’s Office; Annemarie Picard, chair, Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation; Jamie Purcell, executive director, Wyoming Food For Thought; Tim Sheppard, Rocky Mountain District Governor, Kiwanis; Arin Waddell,school board member and founder of The Food Group; Tony Woodell, director, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

Any organization within the state of Wyoming whose mission aligns with the mission of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative is eligible for grants.

It is the hope of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative to reinvest in Wyoming communities who are on the ground doing the work so that they can continue to work toward eliminating hunger in Wyoming. Grant applications can be found at www.nohungerwyo.org/grants.

