SHERIDAN — Along with books, puzzles, newscasts, Met opera screenings and phone calls to friends and family, costume-maker and Sheridanite Pam Moore keeps herself busy at home by sewing masks for health care workers.

While health care workers transition out of their specialties and into the most urgently needed positions, many are concerned about exposure to viruses, especially amid a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment. A relative of Moore’s expressed concern for her own safety transitioning into a certified nursing assistant position in Wisconsin, Moore said.

With years of leftover costume scraps in her closet, Moore got to work sewing cotton fabric masks based on a pattern supplied by the Deaconess health care system.

A quilt-making friend jumped in to help with extra elastic, leftover from her own fabric mask-making operation for her family business, Moore said. She mailed 13 masks to the family member Tuesday.

“We are not Rosie the Riveters but we are making things that are needed,” Moore said in an email.

Deaconess maintains a directory of health care facilities most in need of masks and scrubs, along with instructions for making a fabric mask. The request for fabric mask donations came out of a backlog on orders for disposable personal protective equipment at U.S. hospitals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended health care workers wear a face mask for repeated close encounters to extend each mask’s use, specifically FDA-cleared surgical masks.

Homemade masks are at the bottom of a CDC list of alternatives for face masks, below face shields, patient isolation rooms with portable fans and ventilated headboards. Fabric masks are not considered personal protective equipment and should be used in combination with a full face shield, ideally.

“While fabric masks are not to be used in the care of COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC, fabric masks are a crisis response option when other supplies have been exhausted,” according to a Deaconess statement. “Fabric masks can also be helpful in other areas of patient care as supplies of personal protective equipment are depleted.”

Fabric masks are described as “less than ideal,” but may be sterilized and reused as was formerly standard in many hospitals.

As of Friday morning, nearly 500 health care facilities sent requests for fabric mask donations, including homeless outreach facilities, dental offices, senior care centers and hospitals.

Rocky Mountain Care in Evanston is the only facility in Wyoming that has requested supplies on the website thus far — 10 child-size masks and 120-130 adult masks.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital announced March 26 that homemade masks and other personal protective equipment may be donated starting Monday at 61 S. Gould St. on the Works Street side of the building between 9 a.m. and noon through Friday.

PPE donations will not be accepted at the hospital campus.

JOANN Fabric and Craft Store claims U.S. volunteers have made more than 10 million fabric masks since the organization launched its Make to Give campaign to supply masks and scrubs to health care facilities running low on supplies in the wake of COVID-19.

About one-tenth of masks were made with donated fabric from JOANN stores.

The campaign prompted mixed responses from employees, who are now managing busy stores and long lines of customers.

Joann President and CEO Wade Miquelon said in a press release additional efforts to protect employees include taping off sections of stores to allow physical distancing, increasing sanitation supplies, opening curbside pickup at all stores and offering materials for handmade masks to employees, like those being made for donation.

Sheridan-based company Ramaco Carbon is prototyping some potential 3D-printed masks. University of Wyoming students are supplying Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with hundreds of surgical masks and face shields using 3D printing and laser technology.

UW’s Tyler Kerr called the initiative a “call to arms,” using the student innovation center’s state-of-the-art equipment, in a UW press release.

One mask takes about four hours to print. The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is not being charged anything for supplies and production.

“This was not our idea, but one that seemed to be borne out of the maker movement nationwide,” Kerr said in the release. “We simply started paying attention to what others were doing, how other emergent tech centers were answering the call. It certainly feels like our duty to help however we can. There really wasn’t ever another option to sit idly by.”