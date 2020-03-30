SHERIDAN — University of Wyoming student teachers left their classrooms March 13 not knowing it would be their last day of student teaching.

While many Wyoming schools closed the following Monday, UW staff had already alerted student teachers that they had no obligation to return to their schools, even if those schools remained open.

Kail Moede, a student teacher this semester at Sheridan High School, said he and fellow student teachers were shocked to learn that their clinical experience was over March 13.

“First it was shock,” Moede said. “Then it was denial that this was happening because we had relationships with the students and faculty at our schools. It ending abruptly put us in denial and made us angry because we didn’t want to leave everyone high and dry when we felt we hadn’t finished our commitment.”

Moede hails from Laramie and was excited to spend his last semester of college in Sheridan, his first choice of placement for student teaching.

Moede and many other UW student teachers were in Laramie for a job fair when they received the email sharing the university had decided to terminate their student teaching obligations due to the threat of COVID-19. At this point, university officials had already declared that on-campus courses would be canceled for the rest of the semester.

Moede said the email stated student teachers were free to return to their placement schools and volunteer, but the university cautioned them to self-quarantine for two weeks, especially since many had been at the populous job fair in Laramie.

About 200 student teachers were placed throughout Wyoming and in the Denver area. Dean of the College of Education D. Ray Reutzel said the university “saw this coming” around March 10.

“We prepared a memorandum to all students, district partners, facilitators and mentor teachers informing them that student teaching would conclude officially March 13,” Reutzel said.

The student teachers were slated for 16 weeks of placement but only completed 10. However, the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board only requires eight weeks of student teaching experience for licensure. This means the student teachers will still receive full licensure and graduate on time.

Reutzel said the student teachers still had to finish their summative tests and assignments and complete final evaluations.

Reutzel has concerns about how the shortened clinical experiences may affect the graduating educators in the future. He fears teacher dropout rates may be exacerbated and believes there is great importance in student teachers getting to see the year properly come to a close.

Reutzel said the teachers may feel ill-prepared once they get into the throes of teaching on their own.

“They will see it when they hit the classroom next fall that they didn’t have the mentorship and support of a full semester,” “They lost 40% of their opportunity to teach under multiple individuals helping them.”

Moede said he had a good experience for 10 weeks but those six weeks would have been beneficial.

“That 16 weeks of being in the classroom is the biggest prep the university can give us. It’s important to reach out to schools and let them know that we might need [additional help] since we didn’t get that full experience others have in the past.”

Reutzel said the most important thing is meeting student requirements.

“They will graduate, they will go out and look for jobs, and they will get them. School districts will know [the students] got cut off six weeks early. Anything we can do to help these teachers get off to a good start — we’d love to work with the districts to do that.”

Moede student taught secondary social studies under the tutelage of Yolanda Daniels and said the semester was going great prior to the closure.

“I love being in the classroom,” Moede said. “Student teaching is something you work years for. It was so exciting to finally be in the classroom. The students and I had awesome relationships with each other. We were kind of in the middle of everything before it got cut short.”

Moede said he realized this semester wouldn’t resemble a normal school year once the COVID-19 virus began to gain ground in the U.S.

“Being in social studies, we had been aware of the impact abroad,” Moede said. “In the back of our heads, we were preparing for something even though we didn’t know what that something was.”

Moede said the first few days after the closure were especially challenging.

“Those relationships were so strong and I felt like it had just been ripped away from me,” Moede said. “It was hard knowing that I wouldn’t get to see my students anytime soon.”

Moede will get to reconnect virtually with students, as he accepted a long-term substitute position at Sheridan High School beginning in April. While many of his materials are already online, Moede said he and fellow social studies teachers are discussing other routes to get students more material because they realize it’s difficult to learn history solely by looking at PowerPoints and taking notes.

Moede said he has given some thought as to how he will teach about COVID-19 as it emblazons itself into history.

“We definitely have to erase this hatred that it came from China and that Chinese people are at fault,” Moede said. “We need to get rid of that message because it doesn’t do anyone any good. It happened, and we have to acknowledge it happened in China but that it’s not the fault of all Chinese people.”

As for Moede seeking future employment, he said, “I’d be completely happy anywhere in Wyoming.”

