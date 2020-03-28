SHERIDAN — Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the area: one in Sheridan County and one in Johnson County. These positive tests bring the total of coronavirus cases in Sheridan County to six and in Johnson County to five.

Both patients were tested in Sheridan County, according to a press release from the Sheridan County Commission Incident Management Team sent Saturday morning.

The Sheridan County patient is at home in isolation and being monitored by Sheridan County Public Health. Wyoming Department of Health and Sheridan County Public Health are conducting follow up investigations to determine at-risk close contacts of both new reported cases in the area.

“Please, please, do not become complacent,” urged Sheridan County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter. “Help do your part by staying home if you are sick, and please continue to practice social distancing. This will help our community protect our vulnerable population, flatten the curve and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Statewide, the number of coronavirus cases has grown to 82. In addition to the new local cases, WDH reported three new cases in Fremont County and one new case each in Converse, Laramie, Sublette and Teton counties. (See our full county-by-county breakdown in My Bighorns.) Community spread is evident in areas such as Fremont County, according to its Incident Management Team, which noted that more than 400 county residents have been advised to self-isolate because of the virus.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital officials suggested the same locally in a press conference about a health care employee who tested positive for the virus.

To continue to slow community spreading, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist announced the three closure orders would remain in place until April 17.

Top national, state and county officials continue to urge residents to stay home to slow community spread of the pandemic and practice social-distancing guidelines of at least six feet from those not in your household. Have questions about what that means? We’ve got answers.

