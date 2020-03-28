RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said because neighboring states have already ordered residents to shelter in place or stated that schools will not be opening for the rest of the year, he is preparing for a similar situation in Wyoming.

The board held a special meeting via Zoom Friday.

Kilbride gave an update that he and the superintendents of SCSD3 and SCSD2 have been meeting together via Zoom. Kilbride said the superintendents also conferenced with State Health Officer Alexia Harrist.

While no definitive recommendations were stated about returning to school or remaining online for the rest of the year, Kilbride said he anticipates hearing from Gov. Mark Gordon which will likely indicate whether schools will be opening their doors or not.

The state of Wyoming has asked every school district to submit an adaptive learning plan for the remainder of the year.

The plans require districts to provide their schools’ plans for educating virtually.

Factors include how attendance will be taken, consequences if students are not getting their work done, technology access, transportation of school work, tracking student progress, communicating with parents, reaching students who may be unresponsive to a virtual instruction model and how schools may utilize staff that do not directly report to students such as paraprofessionals.

Kilbride said he will share SCSD1’s plan with the media when it is completed; he hopes to have it sent off to the state by Tuesday at 5 p.m.

SCSD1 has a vision for the remainder of the year. They know they will utilize paper packets for some students based on age and needs. Kilbride said the district won’t expect the virtual schedule to look like the in-person model of students attending school from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., as he knows that length of time would be unreasonable with virtual teaching.

SCSD1 principals will share expectations with teachers for how much virtual contact teachers are expected to have with students.

“Our special ed population — that’s a big concern because some of those needs can’t be met virtually,” Kilbride said. “Some of our higher-needs kids really need individual, one-on-one attention. So, we’ll put our plan in place for what we’re going to do to meet those needs.”

Kilbride is hoping conditions may allow small groups of students to be brought into buildings while still abiding by social distancing. He says this plan is dependent upon Governor Gordon’s restrictions, but potentially small groups of three to four students could meet with special education teachers in a safe and healthy environment.

The state will also want to know about assessments and interventions. Kilbride said he has discussed with other administrators about how to provide equity for assessments when students cannot be supervised in the classroom setting.

“For me, the biggest thing is the learning that takes place, regardless of how we report it out,” Kilbride said. “We want to make sure kids are learning. That’s the number-one goal.”

Kilbride said that because SCSD1 is on a four-day week and spring break accounted for some of the closure, they are better-positioned than other schools who have already lost more instructional days.

“We’ve lost eight days of instruction. For some of our students, that’s like having a second elk season,” Kilbride said. “But we are going to have to take a look at what essential learnings we had planned, and we may have to pare some of those down. We’re probably not going to be able to hit all of [the learning outcomes]. Now, we’re going to have to reprioritize for what we feel are the most important.”

“Sheridan [school districts] 1, 2 and 3 have been working really well together,” Kilbride said. “We’ve all committed to sharing our plans with one another.”

Kilbride provided an update on the food service program. Tuesday marked the first day of serving to-go lunches, and the district fed 150 kids. The number grew every day this week, and Kilbride expects to serve about 300 meals daily on a consistent basis.

In other news, chairwoman Carol Garber swore in Eric Lofgren as the district’s newest board member.

The board also agreed to grant Kilbride with temporary powers to address COVID-19 emergencies. This means the superintendent can waive certain board policies as necessary in order to continue educating students. Now, Kilbride could move forward with a decision as opposed to calling a special board meeting and requiring a vote. This may happen if the matter is time-sensitive and needs to be streamlined.