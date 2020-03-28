SHERIDAN — Liquor license holders in Sheridan County affected by the COVID-19 closures will be able to deliver packaged wine, malt beverages and liquor within city of Sheridan limits following Sheridan City Council unanimously authorized an emergency ordinance Friday afternoon. The ordinance goes into effect immediately until the next regularly-scheduled board meeting April 6.

Several liquor license holders tuned into the discussion Friday, including the liquor license dealers association attorney, Tony Wendtland.

“By doing this, we’re going to keep some payroll and some jobs,” Councilor

Dealers spoke up and said their customers wanted hard liquor delivered, as well, so council amended the ordinance to reflect liquor to be included in delivery options for liquor license holders.

Sheridan city attorney Brendon Kerns asked council also to decide whether to limit the amount purchased, which council said decisions should be in the hands of liquor dealers. Council voted unanimously against limiting patrons receiving liquor purchases to a certain amount, outside of not receiving kegs via delivery. Delivery items may include malt beverages, wine and liquor items only in their prepackaged vessels. Mixed drinks cannot be delivered under this ordinance.

State statute does not allow liquor dealers to sell for the purpose of offsite consumption, but Kerns said he learned from other professionals the city may use “home rule” for this, thus instituting the emergency ordinance.

Passing the ordinance required six of the seven members to vote in favor, which flew by without hesitation. The emergency ordinance will be presented to council again April 6 and can be passed again until the next meeting, and so on. Because of the emergency status, the ordinance can be updated and changed as needed.

For those wishing to have alcohol delivered, they must:

Prove through a valid driver’s license or government-issued identification card they are of drinking age (21 years or older),

Pay over the phone or online at time of order, and

Have alcohol delivered to a private location, not public property.

Dealers delivering the beverages must:

Notify the city of Sheridan the business will participate in delivery services under the emergency ordinance,

Have delivery drivers adequately employed by the dealer, licensed to drive with a vehicle that has updated insurance and is 21 years or older,

Take payment over the phone or online ordering system at the time of ordering,

Deliver only malt beverage, wine or liquor items in its original packaging,

Not serve to anyone obviously intoxicated, and

Report any criminal activity or incident as soon as possible.

Sheridan Police Chief Rich Adriaens said over the last 10 years, good alcohol policies have created a safe environment for Sheridan citizens.

“The police department is here to help council and will remain available to council to keep our citizens safe,” Adriaens told The Sheridan Press Monday following the meeting, where he was not invited to make a comment about the ordinance.

SPD will continue monitoring compliance with city ordinances as they have before.

The county has not addressed the issue of liquor delivery directly, and Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said he’s not making any recommendations to Sheridan County commissioners to address it one way or another — to allow or not allow the delivery of alcohol. Thompson said there are conflicting views on whether the state does or does not allow it and said it hasn’t had an effect on operations from SCSO’s side.

Sheridan City Councilor Patrick Henderson said this action by council allows for greater economic viability for those businesses suffering under current closure laws, which Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday would be extended until April 17.

“By doing this we’re going to hopefully keep some payroll and some jobs,” Henderson said. “I think from a social distancing standpoint this is good, and we can nuke it after 30 days, so I support it.”