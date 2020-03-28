SHERIDAN — No open burn permits will be issued on the Crow Reservation until April 10, when Montana’s Stay at Home directive expires, according to Crow Agency Acting Fire Management Officer Tracy Spang.

Unnecessary burning places additional risk on reservation residents and first responders, and smoke can cause problems for people with respiratory symptoms, Spang said in a press release.

Crow Agency anticipates a slower response time from firefighters during this time as well, who responded to 13 small wildfires last week near Lodge Grass, Wyola, Pryor and Crow Agency. One fire spread to 16 acres near Wyola March 22.

A fire Thursday in Dunmore was caused by outdoor cooking, while others resulted from children playing with matches and towing vehicles. A person may be charged with negligent arson per Crow tribal law in the case of an escaped fire, according to the release.

“Please keep children busy with you at home doing great projects like reading together, spring cleaning, art or games you make up, and tidying together outdoors,” Spang said in the release. “Without your eye on them, mischief can mess with our kids.”

Spang asked residents to keep hot objects away from dump sites to prevent noxious smoke — an all-too-common occurrence in 2019.

Spang cautioned that the next week represents the height of spring fire season, with thick, dead grass and warmer weather calling residents outside. Even with lower temperatures, four wildfires broke out Thursday evening over four acres. Until green grass returns, fire near homes is especially dangerous this spring, Spang said.