Over the past few days — and really, the past few years — I have been debating the trolley problem with my husband and a close friend.

If you’re unfamiliar with Philippa Foote’s thought experiment:

You awaken to find yourself on a runaway trolley heading toward a fork in the track. The trolley is set to move down the left fork, where there are five rail workers. If you continue down the track, you will surely kill them. Then, you see a lever, which will shift you to the right fork. But, down the right line, there is a single individual tied to the track. Were you to pull the lever and divert the trolley, you would avoid killing the five rail workers, but you would commit that one person to death. If you do nothing, five people die. You have mere seconds to make your choice. What is the right move?

(No, you cannot jump off the trolley, my one-time philosophy professor husband notes. Nor can you yell at the people on the tracks to move, nor activate the brake, nor self-sacrifice — even if Michael from “The Good Place” does.)

In theory, Erik and I would pull the lever. Five people alive is better than one. Inaction is still action.

Our friend disagrees.

“If I don’t pull the lever, I feel less personally responsible,” she texted recently. “…Also — one life is very important.”

She often points to variations that complicate the problem. In one, you are a doctor who would have to kill one person to harvest organs for five in need; in others, you know someone on either side of the track. I find it hard to pull the lever in these more realistic, humanistic cases.

But then, our friend sent one of the many clever coronavirus memes out there — a silver lining exemplifying our world’s creative genius during this crisis. The graphic shows a trolley rolling on a single track, where countless bodies are tied. Nearby stands a figure with a lever.

“You can stop the trolley at any time, but doing so would disrupt the trolley service, causing the company to lose profits,” reads the caption.

All three of us would pull the lever in this real-life scenario.

Following the spirit behind the trolley problem, let’s compare harms.

On the left fork: If businesses remained open and people went out into the world, as we did in the Before Time, then the economy would stay afloat. Millions of individuals would continue to be self-sufficient. Of course, this scenario leads to death of people who are older; have underlying health conditions; or are young, healthy and randomly struck hard by COVID-19.

On the right fork: If businesses closed and people stayed home, the economy is — and has been — devastated. Many who are hurt by the downturn may be helped by the government’s $2 trillion stimulus package, but the short and long-term effects remain uncertain. Millions are left to file for unemployment or face poverty. However, millions of people will live.

The trolley problem is complicated and worthy of debate, no matter how you frame it. But I am glad that national, state and county officials, business owners and citizens have pulled the lever.