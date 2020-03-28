Take care, Sheridan

Re:Lean on helpful organizations

While most of us are trying to stay safe during this coronavirus pandemic, there are individuals out there that don’t value their life enough to stay safe.

National emergency or not there are still those that will attempt to take their own lives, or even succeed.

It happens a lot in our community and could potentially happen more with social distancing or being stuck with an abusive partner.

I have had the opportunity to grow from negative situations that I have been put in and am at a very happy and uplifting place with my three children with the help of some our own Sheridan community organizations.

A huge shout out and recommendation to the Advocacy and Resource Center, the Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff, our local police department and sheriff’s office. During this time, especially if someone is social distancing and concerned about their safety or well being due to depression, anxiety or domestic abuse, lean on our great organizations. Stay safe and God bless.

Sara Stolz

Sheridan

Ducks deserve food

Re: February letter from

Norman Bernstein

I was blown away at the remark Thayer Shafer made to Norman Bernstein about feeding the ducks and how Shafer could bring in a couple bobcats to take care of the ducks.

This goes to show how some of our councilmen think they can get away with saying and doing as they please.

How many of you remember when our once beautiful park had bears, peacocks and monkeys, and the city of Sheridan fed and took care of the animals?

If these ducks lived by us, we’d be feeding them ourselves. What gives council members the right to talk about bobcats being brought in and doing away with the ducks? Do you have any idea how many people in the city limits are feeding the deer and turkeys? Oh, they don‘t count I guess.

We need a few new councilmen that will listen to the Sheridan people instead of doing and saying what they please.

Cyd Linda Marie Frigo

Sheridan