Our downtown is the heart of everything that we do, and as COVID-19 continues to have a significant impact in our community, this is the time to support the local economy.

While we are all in this together and recognize that public health is a top priority for all, our local small businesses, artists and musicians, restaurants, retailers and organizations rely heavily on social togetherness and foot traffic to sustain operations and wages.

There are many ways to support local while social distancing or isolating such as buying a gift card, shopping online from local businesses, shopping over the phone, leaving a review or promoting their social media.

To have some fun doing this, DSA is encouraging the community to play BINGO with us. This is a fun way to stay safe while also supporting all of our local businesses! If you are one of four lucky winners, you will receive $25 in gift cards to local businesses. To get a copy of the BINGO card, please see our Facebook page or website.

Thank you to those that attended our 20th annual Wine Fest “Roaring with Glitz, Glamour and Giggle Water.” If you were not able to attend, you missed the wonderful silent auction items, raffles and the fabulous food that was provided by Albertsons and Bino’s Catering.

Thank you to Ashley Cooper for taking beautiful pictures of the event — pictures are now posted on our DSA annual Wine Fest Facebook page. We also had 20 vendors providing beer, wine and spirit tastings and raised $40,000 this year. The money raised from this annual event is the prime source of funding for DSA’s programs in support of our mission to enhance and preserve historic downtown Sheridan to ensure future prosperity.

Thank you to all of our sponsors, silent auction donors and especially to our Grand Cru sponsors. I could not have pulled off such a fun night without my army of volunteers and staff.

I would like to take a moment and thank our committee trifecta chairs Robby Smith, Jami Kessner and Jonny Law; committee members Peg Martin, Megan Cook, Chris Carroll, Kristin Herbst, Jay Martinson, Jim Mowry, Paula Whitworth, Evan Jones, Danyelle Heidi, Mandy Koltiska, Stephanie Martinson, Paula Pacheco and Tiffani Swenson.

A special thank you to my marvelous staff: Mikkayla DeBolt, executive synergist; Diane Watt, coordinator extraordinaire; and Shyan Davidson, chaos coordinator.

Amidst the current situation, registration for Farmers Market and Third Thursday Street Festival will now open on April 15. Applications will be available on our website. I’m hopeful that our fabulous summer events will go on without a hitch.

We can’t thank the community enough for the continued support for downtown — the heart of our community.

Zoila Perry is executive director of the Downtown Sheridan Association.