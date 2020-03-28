SHERIDAN — The Academics for All Committee is proud to recognize Samantha Rogaczewski as this week’s Summit Award winner. Rogaczewski is a senior at Sheridan High School and has earned an impeccable 4.0 GPA over the course of her high school career.

Over the last four years, Rogaczewski has balanced a rigorous and diverse course schedule. She has found success in courses such as Advanced Placement calculus, AP chemistry and AP English literature, while also investing in the creative arts. She has been a member of at least one SHS band ensemble during each high school year.

“I’m very involved in music. It can reach people so personally, and I love seeing how music positively affects people,” Rogaczewski said.

Outside of the classroom, Rogaczewski is a multi-sport athlete and is heavily involved with many SHS clubs and organizations. She has participated with volleyball, basketball, cross-country and has been a member of track and field team every year of her high school career. This year, Rogaczewski and the indoor track team traveled to Idaho to compete in the Simplot Games, one of the nation’s premier high school indoor track events. Rogaczewski and her sprint medley relay team made it to the finals.

“Individually, it was an awesome year and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” she said. “I enjoy being able to be an old sister figure in sports. I like being in a position to mentor up the younger athletes.”

Rogaczewski also highlights the positive role that her faith-based community has had on her success.

“I look to be very faithful. Church and faith is a big part of who I am,” she said.

Currently, she is a fourth-year member of the SHS Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a coalition of students who strive to grow together athletically and in their belief. She has also been an active member of her church community, where she has sung in the choir and served during masses for several years, and is now a senior leader of her youth group.

Rogaczewski credits many coaches and teachers as being integral parts of her growth over the last several years. She points to track and cross-country coaches such as Art Baures and Taylor Kelting, among others, who have been strong positive forces.

“They are almost like father figures,” she said. “They don’t just care about numbers and times. They really want to get to know an athlete personally. You are more than just an athlete running for them.”

She also cites the patience, love and faithfulness of her parents as contributing positively to the person she is today.

A recipient of the Trustees Scholars Award, Rogaczewski plans to attend the University of Wyoming in the fall of 2020 to study environmental science.

“I want to do something field-based,” she said. “I want to get my hands dirty and do some research.”

Rogaczewski looks forward to using her skills and knowledge to help others, and knows that the journey ahead may require some grit and resolve.

“When things get tough, giving my best is all I can do,” she said. “If you don’t give it your all, you’re just cheating yourself.”

Rogaczewski is the daughter of Carrie and Mark Rogaczewski.