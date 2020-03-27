Fifth coronavirus case reported in Sheridan County

SHERIDAN — A new positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Sheridan County, according to a release from the Sheridan County Commission Incident Management Team. The patient is currently at home in isolation, and his or her close contacts will be contacted by Wyoming Department of Health.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to five in Sheridan County. The four other local cases have recovered and ended self-isolation, following the guidelines recommended by CDC and WDH.

Sheridan County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter continues to asks those that travel outside our community, for spring break, work, or other reasons, strongly consider a period of self-quarantine after returning to the Sheridan area. Average incubation period for coronavirus is five days but can take from 2-14 days, the release notes: An infected person may not develop symptoms for 14 days after contracting the virus.

The Sheridan Press will continue to share additional information about the new case as it is available.