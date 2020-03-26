SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School junior Sam Lecholat was named the 2019-2020 Gatorade Player of the Year for boys basketball in the state of Wyoming.

Lecholat averaged 18.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and a block per game this season, leading 4A in rebounding and fourth in points. He named to the 4A All-State team this season, receiving the honor his sophomore season as well.

Lecholat helped with community beautification projects and volunteered with the Salvation Army. He had a 3.86 GPA in the fall.

Lecholat has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth organization of his choosing.