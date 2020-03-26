SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:20 p.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Marion Street, 4:37 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 7:54 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not sent by press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Black Tooth Park, 3:42 a.m.

• Alarm, Soldier Creek Road, 6:50 a.m.

• Fraud, Avon Street, 8:27 a.m.

• Accident, Frackelton Street, 9:56 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:19 a.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 10:48 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 12:09 p.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Barking dog, Lewis Street, 1:12 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 1:18 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mobile Drive, 3:18 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:46 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 4:49 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Lewis Street, 5:10 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Dunnuck Street, 5:58 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Seventh Street, 7:47 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Park, 8:34 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 9:37 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Black Tooth Park, 9:46 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:04 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Smith Street, 10:59 p.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 11:09 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Custer Street, 11:40 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90, Ranchester, 12:54 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Johnson County, Buffalo, 1:46 p.m.

• Fraud, Big Horn, 2:41 p.m.

• Message, Ranchester, 3:27 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lane Lane, 3:40 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Stevens Avenue, 4:30 p.m.

• Mental subject, Water Street, Clearmont, 11:47 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Tanner M. Brown, 27, Fort Bridger, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Shanda M. Sloan, 43, Cheyenne, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 48

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 1