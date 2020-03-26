SHERIDAN — As part of a countywide, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Sheridan County law enforcement increased patrols on the roads to discourage drinking and driving.

According to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, these focused enforcement efforts were surrounded by a media campaign that emphasized law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seatbelt enforcement.

During St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the focus was on impaired drivers, but area law enforcement also urged drivers and passengers to wear their seatbelts and obey all traffic laws. No traffic fatalities occurred during the March 13-17 operation.

The operation was the third of six planned operations in Sheridan county and next up will be “Click it or ticket” seatbelt enforcement in May.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location and direction of travel.