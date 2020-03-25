SHERIDAN — The local recycling center is temporarily shutting down the sorting line operations until further notice.

“This decision was made to offer additional protection for recycling center staff from COVID-19 exposure and will allow us to overcome a reduction in resources that are essential to effectively operating the sorting line,” reads a press release sent from the city of Sheridan Wednesday evening.

Sheridan residents should continue with normal waste disposal practices: All collection of trash, curbside recycling and drop-site recycling operations will be maintained and continue as scheduled. However, all will be taken to the landfill.

