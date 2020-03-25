UPDATE (9:05 p.m. Wednesday) — Wyoming now has 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

SHERIDAN — As Wyoming’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Gov. Mark Gordon and top state officials issued a plea for residents to stay home to slow the spread of the pandemic.

During a press conference Wednesday, Gordon said: “I am here today to urge Wyoming citizens to stay home whenever possible, only going out when absolutely necessary. It is imperative to flatten the curve by staying home.”

The governor said that Wyomingites’ voluntary actions can make a difference for “you, your family and your neighbors.

“We must keep our hospital facilities functional, not just for COVID-19 but to help people with regular health emergencies like a stroke or a broken leg,” Gordon continued.

Public cooperation could alleviate the need to implement more “draconian” measures, added Mike Ceballos, director of the Wyoming Department of Health.

“We need to take the governor’s words seriously,” Ceballos said. “The orders Wyoming has in place are intended to keep people separated so the virus has limited opportunity to spread. It is most important to stay at home as much as possible. If we work together, we will be able to reduce illness and the burden on our health care system.”

As of Wednesday evening, there are 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state. Additional sample collection kits developed by the Wyoming Department of Health will be distributed to counties later this week, increasing testing capabilities, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Additional guidance for schools districts, state agencies, businesses and public spaces will be updated by the end of the week.

