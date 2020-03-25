The crazy drought continues.

I don’t mean there is a shortage of crazy going on right now — because there is plenty of that to go around. I’m talking about hitting up three stores at the dismay of my wife to find flour, and coming back empty-handed.

Do people not know that things like flour have a shelf life? I can’t imagine everyone in town just bought one thing of flour this week and that’s why they are out. People out there are sitting on a throne of flour, kicking up their feet with bags of rice and doing who knows what with paper towels and toilet paper.

What are you going to do with all those paper products, Karen? I still can’t figure that one out. No one’s going to buy it, you can’t sell it in some states because it will literally get you put in jail and it will take two of your lifetimes to use it all.

There is a bit of sweet irony for us non-hoarding folks, however. I read that Costco and many stores aren’t taking it back. A little bit of justice in a world full of crazy.

Anyway, back to my search for flour. Usually if all else fails, there is bread flour because the average Joe seems to be afraid of it (hot tip: it’s better in my opinion). But to my dismay and many squirts of hand sanitizer later, no joy.

So like any great food columnist, I used the last of my precious flour to make this week’s item, and it was well worth it.

If you are like me and stuck at home all day with your wonderful, loving kids, you will want some sweet silence while they eat these.

Kid approved, stuck-at-home-parent loved.

Pretzel dogs

1 package hot dogs

Pretzel dough

1½ cups water warm

1 Tbsp sugar granulated

1 tsp salt, kosher reduce amount if using table salt

1 Tbsp yeast active dry

4½ cups flour all purpose

2 oz butter, unsalted melted

2 Tbsp Vegetable oil to grease the pan

Baking soda bath

10 cups water

1/2 cups baking soda

Egg wash

1 large egg yolk beaten with 1 Tbsp water

Topping

1 tsp coarse kosher salt or pretzel salt

1. Combine 1½ cups warm water, 1 Tbsp sugar, 1 tsp salt, and 1 Tbsp yeast. Stir and allow it to sit for 4-5 minutes.

2. Once the mixture has risen slightly, add 4½ cups flour to the bowl, the yeast slurry and the melted butter. Mix just until the dough comes together.

3. Knead until the dough is smooth.

4. Remove the dough from the bowl, spray it with non-stick spray, then return the dough back into the bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let rise for 1 hour in a draft-free, warm place until doubled in size.

5. Preheat the oven to 450°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.

Make the baking soda bath

1. Bring 10 cups of water and 1/2 cup baking soda to a rolling boil in an 8-quart saucepan or roasting pan.

Shape, bake the pretzel dogs

1. Turn the dough out onto an oiled work surface and divide it into eight pieces about the size of a golf ball. You may have leftover dough — make a pretzel!

2. HOW TO MAKE PRETZEL DOGS: Roll each dough ball into a rope and wrap it around the full length of the sausage, pinching the ends onto themselves to prevent them from unwrapping.

3. TO MAKE PRETZELS: Shape the dough into a 24-inch ropelike U shape, then holding the ends of the rope cross them over each other and press onto the bottom of the U to form the shape of a pretzel.

4. One by one, place the pretzel dogs into the boiling soda water for 30 seconds. Using a large slotted spoon or spatula, remove them from the water and place onto the prepared baking sheet.

5. Brush on the beaten egg yolk and water mixture and sprinkle with salt.

6. Place in the oven and bake at 450 degrees until golden brown in color, about 12 minutes.