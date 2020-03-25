SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Structure fire, 50 block Cottage Grove, Story, 1:08 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Kingfisher Avenue, 7:43 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• RMA assist, 400 block Badger Creek Road, 1:14 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Welfare check, West Brundage Street, 6:42 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 8:32 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 10:45 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Ponderosa Drive, 12:21 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Big Horn Avenue, 1:19 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 2:14 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 2:26 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 2:30 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 2:53 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Brooks Street, 3:08 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 4:17 p.m.

• Stalking, West 11th Street, 5:36 p.m.

• Harassment, Omarr Avenue, 7:37 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 7:46 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Holmes Avenue, 8:07 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 8:33 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Long Drive, 8:55 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 14th Street, 10:42 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Park Street, 10:52 p.m.

• Runaway, North Main Street, 11:07 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Structure fire, Cottage Grove, Banner, 1:07 a.m.

• Harassment, Big Goose Road, 1:15 p.m.

• Records only, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 2 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Piney Road, Banner, 3:27 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, River Road, Ranchester, 3:34 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 5:38 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 7:13 p.m.

• Welfare check, Clear Creek Avenue, Clearmont, 9:22 p.m.

• Simple assault, Lane Lane, 9:36 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Gregory A. Baker, 68, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• William J. Ziska, 37, Sheridan, voyeurism image capture, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 47

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 1