Looking for ways to help the community?

Local organizations are working hard to provide for Sheridan County residents in quarantine, but they are requesting donations of the below.

The Hub on Smith

• Toilet paper

• Soap for handwashing

• Ensure — high protein drinks

• Kleenex

• Money for the Hub’s Emergency Funds

The Hub is located at 211 Smith St. Please drop off donations in the tote on the north side of the building, which is closed to the public.

The Salvation Army

• Lysol

• Food donations

• Bleach

• Food boxes (same size, like file or moving boxes)

• Money to take care of local folks

The Salvation Army is located at 150 S. Tschirgi St.

