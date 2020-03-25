SHERIDAN — The Bighorn National Forest announced Tuesday that all new ignitions for prescribed fire have been postponed until further notice.

Potential smoke impacts to the public are considered in all prescribed fire and wildfire management. Forest personnel will work in coordination with local and state health organizations and make any necessary changes should the need arise. This decision to temporarily postpone ignitions will prevent any effects from smoke that might further worsen conditions for those who are at risk in our communities, while reducing exposure for employees who might not otherwise need to travel, and creating social distancing for resources working on the fire.

For more information, please call the U.S. Forest Service office in Sheridan at 307-674-2600.

